Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: DV) (NYSE American: DVS) (FSE: DVQ) - Shawn Khunkhun, President & CEO of Dolly Varden Silver Corp., highlights the company's proposed merger with Contango ORE Inc as a defining step in building a consolidated, high-grade precious metals platform in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Through targeted acquisitions and district-scale consolidation, the company is positioning itself to pursue scale, stronger market presence, and a pathway toward mid-tier precious metals production in a stable jurisdiction.





About Dolly Varden Silver Corp.



Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25km by road to tide water.



