EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 25 November 2025
EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2025 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations
EPIC Suisse AG (the "Company" and "EPIC", the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures1 for the period 1 January 2025 to 30 September 2025 in parallel with its indirect majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the "Alrov Group"):
With regard to the PULSE site in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, EPIC has signed two additional rental contracts, bringing the property occupancy rate up to 37% of the previously communicated annual target rent of CHF 7.5 million. Further negotiations are ongoing.
1 In line with the Q3 / 9-month 2025 report published today by EPIC co-founder and indirect majority shareholder Alrov Group on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.
About EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.7 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch
Disclaimer
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
