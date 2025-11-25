

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - SIA Engineering Company Limited (O3H.F, S59.SI), a Singaporean aerospace company, and Safran Aircraft Engines, a subsidiary of Safran S.A.(0IU8.L, SAF.PA, SEJ1.DE, SAFRF.PK), announced on Tuesday that they have signed a Letter of Intent, or LOI, to expand their partnership in CFM LEAP engine maintenance in Singapore.



The companies will jointly expand the existing scope of services in their commercial deal, including the potential formation of a joint venture in LEAP engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul in Singapore.



Wong Yue Jeen, Chief Commercial Officer of SIAEC, said: 'This collaboration builds upon SIAEC's longstanding relationship with the Safran Group, and would potentially enable us to enhance our contribution to SAE's LEAP maintenance network through the development of additional engine maintenance capabilities and capacity.'



SIA Engineering currently performs LEAP engine quick-turn maintenance for Safran Aircraft at its aircraft engine services facility in Changi North.



