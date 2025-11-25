Anzeige
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Q3 Trading Update

DJ Q3 Trading Update 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Q3 Trading Update 
25-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 

Q3 Trading Update 

Continued Delivery On Operational And Strategic Objectives 

25 November 2025, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "IRES"), Ireland's largest provider 
of private rental accommodation, today provides a trading update for the three months ending 30th September 2025 (the 
"third quarter" or "Q3"). 

Operational & Financial Highlights  
 
Occupancy levels across the portfolio continue to remain strong and stood at 99.5% at 30th September 2025 (30th June 
2025: 99.5%). Market leading occupancy reflects the high quality of the Company's properties, the efficiency of the 
operating platform, and the strong demand dynamics for rental properties in Dublin. 
 
Resulting from our continued focus on operating efficiency and successful implementation of cost management 
initiatives, the Company remains on course to deliver a full-year 2025 Net Rental Income ("NRI") margin in line with 
the margin reported in the first half of the year (H1 2025: 78%), notwithstanding the net rental income impact of the 
asset recycling programme completed during the year, as further outlined below. 
 
The Company remains in a strong financial position, underpinned by a robust balance sheet and high-quality assets. 
Reflecting the impact of continued disposals, LTV1 has reduced to 44.8% at 31 October 2025 (45.0% at 30 June 2025), 
well below the 50% limit set out by the Company's debt covenants and Irish REIT legislation. 

Strategic Capital Recycling Continues To Deliver Strong Results 
 
The Company's strategic asset recycling programme continues to yield strong results. IRES has closed 36 sales 
year-to-date with an additional 12 sale agreed, and we remain on track to deliver on our disposal target of 50 units in 
2025. The sales values we are achieving demonstrate both the quality of our assets and the strength of the underlying 
market and are trending meaningfully ahead of original expectations of 15-20% premia, with the premia achieved versus 
book value now in excess of 25%2. 

Regulatory Update 
 
IRES welcomed the proposed suite of revised rent regulations announced by the Irish Government on the 10th of June 
2025, which we believe provides positive steps to addressing the viability challenge for the delivery of new apartment 
developments. These changes, along with the subsequent announcement of amendments to the Sustainable Design Standards, 
direct and indirect tax amendments in the 2026 Budget and the recently released Delivering Homes, Building Communities 
2025 - 2030 plan are important steps to increase the supply of rental accommodation and to attract crucial additional 
international investment into the sector. There is no single solution to the housing supply challenge, but we 
particularly welcome, the significant long-term Government investment commitment to infrastructure delivery. This plan 
underpins and provides clarity that the revised rent regulations are on course to be introduced by the commencement 
date of 1st March 2026. Once introduced, the new regulations will allow the Company to start capturing the significant 
reversion in our portfolio. 
 
Although the proposed new rules will not take effect until the 1st of March 2026, IRES is already seeing an increase in 
market liquidity and improving sentiment amongst developers. This will lead to increased growth opportunities for the 
Company, which, in the first instance will be executed through recycling internally generated capital into portfolio 
enhancing acquisition opportunities. IRES will continue to be very disciplined in relation to its capital allocation 
priorities and any potential growth opportunities will be assessed against alternatives to maximise shareholder 
returns. The Company believes that the proposed regulation changes, along with improving market dynamics, will provide 
future growth opportunities and enable the Company to deliver improved shareholder value creation over the medium- to 
long-term. 

Sustainability Linked Loan 
 
IRES has converted its EUR500m Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF"), signed in March 2025, into a Sustainability Linked Loan 
("SLL") that aligns with the Loan Market Association's March 2025 principles for sustainable finance. The SLL ties 
financing costs to independently verified Sustainability Performance Indicators. This structure supports IRES's 
sustainability strategy.  The RCF was arranged with four lenders: Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks P.L.C. 
(Sustainability Coordinator), ABN AMRO Bank N.V., and Barclays Bank Ireland PLC. 

Eddie Byrne, CEO of IRES, commented: 
 
"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong progress and are encouraged by the continued positive momentum of 
the business. We are particularly pleased with the execution of our recycling programme which is delivering very strong 
premia ahead of our original expectations and, which will further strengthen our financial position. We will continue 
to consider all opportunities to enhance shareholder value, including using internally generated funds to recycle 
capital into new assets which enhance the quality and income profile of our portfolio. The combination of revised rent 
regulations and the significant Government initiatives will accelerate apartment construction and enhance the positive 
macro backdrop for the business. We are confident in the long-term market opportunity which is underpinned by our 
high-quality portfolio and market leading operating platform." 

1 LTV net of cash based on portfolio valuation at 30 June 2025 
 
2 Based on book values at date of sale 
 
END 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                                                                        Tel: +353 
(1) 5570974 
 
Stephen Mulcair, Investor Relations                                                                         Tel: +353 
(1) 5570974 
 
                                                                                                                        
           Email: investors@iresreit.ie 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                                   
Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                                         Tel: 
+353 (0) 86 035 3749 
 
Email: iresreit@drury.ie 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at  
www.iresreit.ie. 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 409245 
EQS News ID:  2235148 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235148&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
