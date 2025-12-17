Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
17.12.25 | 08:02
0,910 Euro
-1,73 % -0,016
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9100,98514:34
Dow Jones News
17.12.2025 14:27 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
17-Dec-2025 / 12:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name                        EDDIE BYRNE 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER  
 
                                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
                               
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                        IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
 
b)      LEI                         635400EOPACLULRENY18 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial  instrument, 
                               ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
       type  of 
a)                                
     instrument 
                               IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
 
                                 ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES 
b)      Nature of the transaction   

                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 EUR0.94      100,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 17 DECEMBER 2025

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 411793 
EQS News ID:  2247362 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2247362&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 07:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
