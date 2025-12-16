Anzeige
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
16.12.25 | 08:04
0,910 Euro
-0,22 % -0,002
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9100,98709:28
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Block listing Interim Review

DJ Block listing Interim Review 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Block listing Interim Review 
16-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
 
Schedule 5 
 
To       Regulation Department, 
        Euronext Dublin 
 
 
Date      16 December 2025                                    
 
AVS No                                                   

Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically 
 
1       Name of applicant                          Irish Residential Properties REIT 
                                          plc 
 
 
                                          Irish Residential Properties REIT 
                                          plc 2014 
2       Name of scheme 
 
 
                                          Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
3       Period of return                           From  17/6/2025  To   16/12/ 
                                                        2025 
 
 
                                          4,596,499 
       Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous 
4       return 
                                        
 
       Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased 
5       since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied Nil 
       for) 
 
 
6       Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during  Nil 
       period 
 
 
                                          4,596,499 
       Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of 
7       period 

Name of contact                                  Daragh O'Reilly (Davy) 
 
Telephone number of contact                            +353 1 679 6363

Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/. This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services. If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 411541 
EQS News ID:  2246034 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
