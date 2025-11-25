

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group PLC (CPG.L, CMPGF), a contract foodservice company, on Tuesday reported its profit before tax increased in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year. The company forecasts approximately 10 percent underlying operating profit.



For the full year ended September 30, profit before tax increased to $2.58 billion from $2.06 billion in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 109.9 cents versus 82.2 cents last year.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax rose to $3.02 billion from $2.75 billion in the previous year.



Underlying basic earnings per share were 131.9 cents versus 119.5 cents last year.



Underlying EBITDA also jumped to $4.65 billion from $4.15 billion in the same period last year.



Operating profit increased 14.7 percent to $2.96 billion from $2.58 billion in the prior year.



Underlying operating profit surged 11.7% to $3.34 billion from $2.99 billion in the previous year.



Revenue increased 9.7 percent $46.07 billion from $42 billion in the previous year.



For 2026, the company expected underlying operating profit to grow by about 10% in constant currency, supported by roughly 7% organic revenue growth, around 2% profit contribution from M&A, including Vermaat, and continued margin improvement.



Underlying finance costs are projected to be about $350 million, including Vermaat, with an underlying effective tax rate of around 25.5%.



Leverage is expected to sit above the target range of 1 to 1.5 in 2026 and peak at the half-year, reflecting the impact of M&A activity.



On Monday, Compass Group closed trading 0.37% lesser at $2,449 on the London Stock Exchange.



