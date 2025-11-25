Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JEJF | ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34 | Ticker-Symbol: LS4C
Tradegate
25.11.25 | 09:47
99,50 Euro
+1,02 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,0099,0010:46
97,5099,0010:46
PR Newswire
25.11.2025 10:06 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIGTXN and LSEG Risk Intelligence partner to increase sanctions transparency

LONDON, 25 November 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGTXN, a leading provider of screening data solutions for pre- and post-trade monitoring, is pleased to announce a new partnership with LSEG Risk Intelligence. The partnership will focus on developing innovative products for financial services firms - particularly with regard to sanctions.

BIGTXN Logo

The partnership brings together two forward-thinking companies committed to leveraging their respective strengths to develop monitoring and sanctions screening data. By aligning strategic goals and combining technical expertise, BIGTXN and LSEG Risk Intelligence will collaborate on new product development and integration of services, utilising LSEG World-Check, a flagship solution within LSEG Risk Intelligence portfolio, which delivers comprehensive sanctions coverage, helping organisations meet regulatory obligations and manage financial crime risk with confidence.

"We're thrilled to join forces with LSEG Risk Intelligence" said Haider Mannan, CEO of BIGTXN. "This collaboration represents a major milestone in our growth strategy, and we believe it will unlock powerful opportunities to innovate faster and serve clients even better".

"By combining our deep expertise in sanctions intelligence with BIGTXN's proven strength in securities data, we're unlocking new opportunities to enhance risk screening capabilities. Together, we're empowering clients to make more informed decisions with greater precision and confidence", said Chris Moyser, Head of Strategy at LSEG Risk Intelligence.

About BIGTXN
BIGTXN provides monitoring and screening data solutions for pre- and post-trade processing. Using a specialised data management platform and matching algorithms, and as one of the largest processors of securities data BIGTXN delivers high quality financial information to meet demanding use cases for financial institutions worldwide.

Find out more at: https://www.bigtxn.com/

Contacts:
BIGTXN
Attn: Press Officer
hello@bigtxn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829925/BIGTXN_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bigtxn-and-lseg-risk-intelligence-partner-to-increase-sanctions-transparency-302624485.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.