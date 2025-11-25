Knowit AB: Knowit Expands Collaboration with Equinor on Advanced Sensor Technology

Knowit has entered into a new three-year agreement with Equinor for the further development and operation of the company's platform for Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS). The agreement marks an important milestone in the collaboration between the companies and will lay the foundation for broader use of DFOS technology across Equinor's portfolio.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS), often referred to as DAS and DTS, makes it possible to monitor and analyze activity along pipelines, cables, and wells in real time. The technology provides valuable insights into the behavior of energy and infrastructure systems, thereby contributing to increased safety, improved resource utilization, and reduced emissions.



Under the agreement, Knowit will provide software development, system integration, and technological advisory services to further develop and scale the DFOS platform. The goal is to make the technology more accessible and applicable at scale, enabling Equinor to extract even more value from sensor-generated field data.



- This project represents a unique combination of IT, physics, and real-time analytics - an area in which Knowit has built solid expertise over time. We are proud to continue our collaboration with Equinor and contribute to the development of technology that can enhance both safety and sustainability in the energy sector, says Espen Tjønneland, Managing Director at Knowit Stavanger.



A Collaboration for Technological Development and Innovation

The new agreement continues and expands the collaboration that began with Equinor's Fibra project, which set a new standard for how fiber optic sensing can be used to understand subsurface activity and industrial infrastructure.



- Equinor is a pioneer in the use of sensor technology and data analytics to optimize operations and reduce risk. Being entrusted again to support the further development of the DFOS platform is a strong recognition of our cross-disciplinary competence. The project strengthens Knowit's role as a technology partner for the energy and infrastructure sectors, says Amund Brandsrud, CEO of Knowit Solutions Norway.

