Knowit AB: Strengthened margin and positive trend

The third quarter has been shaped by many exciting client assignments and a continued strong focus on sales, with cost discipline as an important foundation. Positive effects of the goal-oriented efforts that have been ongoing for over two years can now be seen throughout the Group, with higher utilization, stronger profitability, and a clearer focus in the organization. Although the market remains muted, Knowit has improved both its efficiency and its margin during the quarter. Net sales for the quarter decreased by 8 percent, combined with an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.1 percent. Net sales were SEK 1,221.9 (1,326.2) million and the adjusted EBITA profit was SEK 62.5 (57.7) million.

The positive development in Solutions and Experience has remained during the third quarter. Utilization of our consultants continues to improve, with clear growth in both demand and deliveries of projects using AI to drive digitalization and efficiency. Connectivity, which has for a time been affected by lower demand, is also showing clear improvement. The actions we have taken, combined with increased confidence from existing clients, more efficient resource planning, and more active sales efforts, are yielding results.



"Our structured work to actively change and improve our sales efforts means that we are getting new interesting assignments. Our consultants work close to our clients, to jointly develop the digital business models of companies and organizations. In a time of small budgets, dialogue has become increasingly important, to understand the clients' actual needs and provide hands-on solutions that have an impact here and now," says Per Wallentin, CEO and President.



Even if the market as a whole has yet to turn a corner, a positive trend can be seen. With an increased pace in recruitment in important growth areas, Knowit is now taking careful steps towards a return to organic growth.



"We continue to invest in areas where we see long-term growth, such as AI solutions, sustainability-driven innovation, and modern digital platforms. We work actively to implement AI for our clients, where the technology is used to create new business values, more efficient processes, and better decision support," says Per Wallentin.



For more detailed information on the results of the third quarter, please see the interim report available on the website and appended to this press release.



Knowit will be holding a presentation of the Interim Report today, Friday October 24. President and CEO Per Wallentin and CFO Marie Björklund comment on the results and answer questions.

