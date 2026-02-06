Knowit AB: A positive end to the year

The fourth quarter closes out a year in which Knowit has taken clear steps forward. Improved utilization, increased efficiency, and strengthened profitability have shaped both the quarter and the full year. At the beginning of 2026, we established a new business area focused on IP- and platform-based offerings, strengthening our innovation capacity and laying a solid foundation for future growth. Based on an updated assessment related to the acquisition of Cybercom in 2021, we have decided to recognize a goodwill impairment in the quarter of SEK 399 million, attributable to the Connectivity business area. The impairment does not affect underlying profitability, and based on Knowit's continued strong financial position and confidence in the Group's long-term development, the Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.50 per share.

Net sales for the quarter decreased by 9 percent, combined with an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.8 (6.5) percent. Net revenue amounted to SEK 1,492.0 (1,641.9) million, and adjusted EBITA totaled SEK 116.0 (106.6) million.

"The consistent work performed over the past two years has shown clear results. Through focused sales efforts, improved resource planning, and sound cost discipline, we have gradually strengthened our margin, despite the investment climate among many clients remaining hesitant. During the fourth quarter, utilization continued to improve, which is the single most important explanation for our improved profitability," says Per Wallentin, President and CEO of Knowit.

As of December 31, a goodwill impairment of SEK 399 million has been recognized for the Connectivity business area. The impairment is related to the Cybercom acquisition in 2021, which was completed in a market with significantly higher valuation levels than those prevailing today. The impairment has no impact on cash flow, underlying profitability, or Knowit's financial strength.

"Knowit is in a strong position, with good financial flexibility. The impairment primarily reflects a changed market environment and the valuations that prevailed at the time of the acquisition. It is a natural and responsible decision that clarifies the value of our assets going forward," comments Per Wallentin.

After the end of the year, Knowit announced the establishment of the business area Products. The decision is based on a clear shift in the market, where IP-driven product and platform-based solutions are growing, and where the rapid development and adoption of AI mean that Knowit's traditional consulting services are now complemented by a higher share of packaged solutions. Knowit has long had strong product and platform offerings with proven customer value, recurring revenues, and solid margin development.

"The establishment of Products is a natural next step in Knowit's development. We see growing market demand for more long-term, platform-based solutions and already have strong offerings that have proven their value to customers. By bringing them together in a dedicated business area, we can work more focused on innovation and commercialization, while creating a stable foundation for profitable growth and clearer financial governance going forward," concludes Per Wallentin.

From the first quarter of 2026, Knowit will report within five business areas: Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, Insight and Products.

About Knowit

Knowit are digitalization consultants and a Nordic powerhouse for the digital business models of the future. Our vision is to create a sustainable and humane society through digitalization and innovation. Knowit supports its clients in the digital transformation and stands out among other consultancy firms through a decentralized organization and agile work methods in client assignments. The operations are divided into four business areas - Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, and Insight - which offer services in bespoke system development, digital customer experiences, the internet of things, cloud, cybersecurity, and management consultancy. Competences from several business areas are often combined in client projects.



Knowit was founded in 1990 and now has around 3,700 employees, mainly in the Nordic countries, but also in operations in Poland, Serbia, and Germany. Knowit AB (publ) has been listed on the stock market since 1997 and is currently listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information about Knowit, please visit knowit.eu.

