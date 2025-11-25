Harrison Global Holdings Inc. Zoom Strategic Webinar Discussed Growth Strategy, Gold Mine Partnership, and Share Repurchase Authorization

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:BLMZ) announced key strategic updates following the successful completion of its investor Zoom webinar, Inside Harrison Global Holdings Inc.: Discover the Vision, Strategy & Growth Ahead. The event, led by Co-CEO Mr. Ryoshin Nakade, highlighted the Company's accelerating multi-sector expansion and strengthened financial initiatives.

Successful Investor Webinar Showcases Multi-Sector Growth

During the live virtual event, leadership outlined the Company's long-term vision across entertainment, biotechnology, and digital technology. Highlights included recent strategic acquisitions such as Miss Korea, Inc., Pokémon Center Korea, and Bucket Studios, along with the unveiling of a new partnership with Graves Inc., an AI-powered entertainment platform focused on virtual talent and next-generation creative ecosystems.

Management also provided financial updates, including progress on the second tranche of PIPE financing and timeline expectations for the upcoming quarterly earnings report, projected for release between February and March, with strong profitability outlooks shared during the session.

Advancement of Suryun-myeon Gold Mine Development and RWA Initiatives

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. also highlighted its recently announced Strategic Business Agreement with HL Co., Ltd., a South Korea-based mining and technology partner, to jointly develop the Suryun-myeon gold mine located in Seongju-gun, Gyeongbuk Province.

Gold Mine Agreement News

Preliminary geological assessments from HL Co., Ltd. estimate the project area to contain approximately 1,188,000 tons of ore at 14g/ton, equivalent to 16.63 tons of gold, pending independent verification. Under the agreement, Harrison Global will oversee global capital formation, project structuring, and overseas listing preparation, while HL Co., Ltd. will manage on-site operations, regulatory matters, and environmental compliance.

This collaboration supports the Company's broader strategy to expand real-world asset (RWA) commercialization and integrate physical assets into future digital infrastructure.

Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program

In addition, Harrison Global Holdings Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has formally approved a Share Repurchase Program following the Company's recent reverse stock split.

20251119draft_Board Resolutions

The Board unanimously authorized the Company to repurchase up to US$10 million of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares, provided the market price per share is below US$1.00 on a post-reverse-split basis. The buyback may be executed through open-market purchases, private transactions, block trades, Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, and other methods permissible under U.S. securities laws and Nasdaq rules.

Co-Chairman and Co-CEO Mr. Ryoshin Nakade has been delegated authority to determine the timing, pricing, and structure of repurchases, make required regulatory filings, and execute related agreements.

The Board emphasized that the share repurchase reflects confidence in the Company's long-term prospects and its belief that current market valuations do not represent the Company's intrinsic value.

Forward Momentum Across All Business Lines

"With expanding operations across entertainment, technology, biotechnology, and real-world-asset development, Harrison Global is executing a diversified growth strategy designed to create enduring shareholder value," said the leadership team during the webinar.

The Company confirmed it will continue providing timely updates as strategic initiatives progress.

Media Contact

Enrique Vargas

Enrique.vargas@vargasfinancialinc.org

Vargas Financial Inc.

Tel: 212-256-0842

SOURCE: Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/harrison-global-holdings-inc.-zoom-strategic-webinar-discussed-gr-1111831