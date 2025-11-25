Drill hole DDRCCC-25-099 intersected 310.0 m of 0.61 g/t Au , including 172.4 m of 0.90 g/t Au, 26.8 m of 1.04 g/t Au , and 33.4 m of 2.40 g/t Au further expanding the Blackjack Deposit.

Drill hole DDRCCC-25-102 intersected 191.8 m of 0.65 g/t Au including 119.9 m of 0.87 g/t Au and 24.3 m of 2.33 g/t Au southwest of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") margin.

Drill hole DDRCCC-25-104 intersected 44.4 m of 1.33 g/t Au from surface further extending the known mineralization at Saddle Zone.

Drill hole DDRCCC-25-110 intersected 44.5 m of 0.70 g/t gold, including 8.8 m of 1.18 g/t gold, suggesting a new zone of mineralization at the Blackjack South target area, which lies approximately 300 m south of the Blackjack MRE limit and within the proposed Blackjack pit limits.

Additional results pending for 42 drill holes completed at Eiger, Pukelman, Contact, Rhosgobel, Bearpaw, and May-Qu.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional analytical results from drilling completed at its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") within the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Drilling at the Blackjack area has expanded the known mineralized envelope at the Blackjack Gold Deposit, expanded the Saddle Zone gold mineralization, identified a deeper zone of strong gold mineralization at Saddle, and discovered a new area of gold mineralization at Blackjack South located approximately 300 metres south of the current Blackjack deposit and within the current proposed pit limits.

At the Blackjack Deposit, drill hole DDRCCC-25-099 intersected 310.0 m of 0.61 g/t gold, including 172.4 m of 0.90 g/t gold and 26.8 m of 1.04 g/t gold, and 33.4 m of 2.40 g/t gold at the edge of the current MRE extending the known mineralization further to the southwest (see Figure 1). DDRCCC-25-102 returned 191.8 metres of 0.65 g/t gold including 24.3 m of 2.33 g/t gold, highlighting the presence of strong gold mineralization outside the southwest margin of the current MRE (see Figure 1).

At the Saddle Zone DDRCCC-25-104 intersected 44.4 metres of 1.33 g/t gold from 4.6 metres extending the near surface mineralization at the Saddle Zone further to the west (see Figure 1). The Saddle Zone is within the pit limits of the Blackjack Deposit but is not included in the current MRE and drilling has extended the strike of mineralization at Saddle to approximately 300 metres. Drilling at Blackjack South (holes DDRCCC-25-105, -108, -110) has intersected a new quartz monzonite dyke within the proposed pit limits at Blackjack, adding a new mineralized target approximately 300 metres south of the current MRE boundary where drillhole DDRCCC-25-110 intersected 44.5 m of 0.70 g/t gold including 8.8 metres of 1.18 g/t gold. Mineralization at Blackjack south consists of sheeted quartz veins cutting the feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite and adjacent metasediments.





"Drilling at the Blackjack and Saddle zones continues to reinforce the potential for significant ounces to be added within the conceptual pit shell of our Blackjack gold deposit," stated Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka Gold. "While the long, robust drill intercepts returned this season continue to expand the mineralized envelope at Blackjack, which remains open in all directions, we are quite excited with what we are seeing at Saddle, where results such as 44.4 metres of 1.33 g/t gold beginning at surface in hole 104 highlight the potential to add near surface higher-grade gold mineralization within the proposed pit limits. Furthermore, results such as the 4.0 metres of 3.90 g/t gold beginning at 142.0 metres in hole 098 suggest that a deeper zone of higher-grade mineralization is also beginning to emerge at Saddle. In addition, a new zone of gold mineralization has been discovered about 300 metres south of the Blackjack resource envelope where step out drilling has intercepted strong gold values such as 44.5 metres of 0.70 g/t gold in hole 110, which included 8.8 metres of 1.18 g/t gold and a separate interval of 2.0 metres of 4.07 g/t gold. We look forward to following up on these latest drill results as we continue to unlock the potential at the Blackjack deposit, which is just one of our many exciting targets within what is quickly becoming a district-scale, multi-deposit gold camp at RC Gold."

Figure 1: A drill plan map of the Blackjack and Saddle zones with the newly discovered Blackjack South area all within the conceptual pit outline for the Blackjack gold deposit.

Figure 2: Examples of visible gold (VG) observed in drill core at the Blackjack Deposit (DDRCCC-25-099 and DDRCCC-25-102), the Saddle Zone (DDRCCC-25-104), and the Blackjack South Zone (DDRCCC-25-110). Click the following links to see additional images of VG from the BLACKJACK, BLACKJACK SOUTH and SADDLE zones.

Figure 3a: Core from DDRCCC-25-099 of sheeted veins in metasediments (darker rock at top and middle of photo) and strongly altered and silicified megacrystic quartz monzonite showing the 10.2 m interval of 6.15 g/t Au from 499.9 m, including 1.6 m of 26.9 g/t Au from 505.0 m. These results continue to demonstrate the presence of significant gold mineralization in the metasedimentary rock within and adjacent to the megacrystic quartz monzonite.

Figure 3b: Core from DDRCCC-25-104 of sheeted quartz veinlets in megacraystic quartz monzonite showing part of 44.4 m interval of 1.33 g/t Au from 4.6 m, including 10.m of 2.14 g/t Au from 20.0 m.

Figure 3c: Drill core from DDRCCC-25-110 of sheeted quartz veins in strongly altered metasediments on the margins of a megacrystic quartz monzanite dyke (darker rock at the bottom right of the photo) showing the 44.5 m interval of 0.70 g/t Au from 152.0 m, including 8.8 m of 1.18 g/t gold from 152.0 m. This intersection also demonstrates the presence of gold mineralization in the metasediments adjacent to the intrusive megacrystic quartz monzonite.

Blackjack Drilling

Drilling at Blackjack in 2025 which included 26 holes for approximately 10,494 m was successful in extending the known mineralization at the Blackjack deposit as well as extending the strike length of known mineralization at the Saddle zone, identifying new deeper mineralization at Saddle, and identifying new mineralization at Blackjack South. The three holes drilled at Blackjack South were successful at identifying a new zone of mineralization within the proposed Blackjack pit outline.

At the Saddle Zone, 11 holes for a total 2,918 meters have been completed in 2025. Received results continue to define the presence of dykes and sills with strong gold mineralization hosted both within the dykes and sills and the host metasedimentary rock. The near surface gold mineralization defined to date at the Saddle Zone is within the current proposed pit outline for the Blackjack Deposit resource, but is approximately 300 metres east of the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) outline. This mineralization therefore has the potential to expand and add ounces to the current MRE. In addition, drill holes at Saddle have intersected a deeper zone of mineralization such as drillhole DDRCCC-25-086 which intersected a second deeper zone of 4.1 m of 1.45 g/t gold and DDRCCC-25-089 which intersected a second deeper zone of 4.0 m of 4.52 g/t gold from 236.0 m within mineralized dykes and sills (see news release dated September 4, 2025).

* While visible gold observations are very encouraging and confirm the presence of gold mineralization, they are not intended to imply potential gold grades. Gold assays will be published after they are received from the lab for mineralized intervals in which visible gold particles were noted.





Figure 4: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, along with the newly discovered Rhosgoble zone and several other high-priority drill targets and multiple exploration targets. . The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work in 2025.

Figure 5*: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work in 2025.

* References for Figure 7 drilling intervals:

Rhosgobel Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated November 25, 2024

Pukelman Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated January 7, 2025

Contact Intervals: O'Brien, 2010; Assessment Report, 2010 Diamond Drilling Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment report 095539)

Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Bear Paw Intervals: Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Figure 6: Regional map of the RC Gold Project located in the western portion of Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).

About Sitka's Flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85%. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

The company has now completed 165 diamond drill holes for a total of 59,770 metres across the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC), and an additional 3 holes for 858 metres in the May-Qu Intrusion. Drilling continues to outline higher grade mineralization at all zones including hole DDRCCC-24-068 at Blackjack which intersected 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface (see news release dated October 21, 2024), and hole DDRCCC-25-075 which intersected 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025). Drilling in 2024/2025 has resulted in the discovery of a new higher grade zone at Rhosggobel including hole DDRCRG-25-010 at Rhosgobel which intersected 235.9 metres of 1.11 g/t gold, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t gold, from surface (see news release dated September 18, 2025).

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 112.5 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (2.274 million ounces)(4) plus an Inferred resource of 280.6 million tonnes grading 0.60 g/t gold (5.454 million ounces)(4), the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6). The QP has been unable to verify the information regarding the above resource estimations and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

Sims J. Fort Knox Mine Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. June 11, 2018. https://s2.q4cdn.com/496390694/files/doc_downloads/2018/Fort-Knox-June-2018-Technical-Report.pdf Harvey N., Gray P., Winterton J., Jutras M., Levy M.,Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada. Victoria Gold Corp. December 31, 2022. https://vgcx.com/site/assets/files/6534/vgcx_-_2023_eagle_mine_technical_report_final.pdf Hulse D, Emanuel C, Cook C. NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources. Gustavson Associates. May 31, 2020. https://minedocs.com/22/Brewery-Creek-PEA-01182022.pdf July 8, 2025,Banyan Gold Corp., News Release. https://banyangold.com/news-releases/2025/banyan-announces-first-indicated-mineral-resources-and-identifies-high-grade-continuous-zones-at-its-aurmac-project-yukon-canada/ https://snowlinegold.com/2025/05/15/snowline-gold-expands-measured-and-indicated-gold-ounces-by-96-in-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-at-its-valley-gold-deposit-yukon/ Jutras, M. 2022. Technical Report on the Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada, prepared for Victoria Gold Corp and filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) with an effective date of September 15, 2022

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $43 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by Sitka.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

