

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY, FUJIF, 4901.T), a Japanese multinational conglomerate, Tuesday announced that it plans to invest an additional 100 billion yen in semiconductor materials business in view of the rapid growth of AI, 5G and IoT. Further, the company said it has completed a new unit at the Shizuoka Factory of Fujifilm Electronic Materials Co., effective November 2025.



Fujifilm had invested more than 100 billion yen in facilities during 2021 to 2024 and has expanded its in semiconductor materials business sales by approximately 1.7 times during the period.



The premise at the Shizuoka Factory is equipped with AI image recognition technology to inspect fine particles contained in semiconductor materials, improving analysis accuracy and establishing an advanced quality control system utilizing AI.



Additionally, a department promoting digital transformation has also been established to promote quality and stable supply of AI in manufacturing processes.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, shares closed on Tuesday's trading 0.27 percent higher at 3,315 yen.



