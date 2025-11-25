Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining assay results from all 2025 drilling at the Creek Zone, JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Drill hole CZ-25-021 returned the strongest interval of near-surface gold mineralization drilled to date at the Creek Zone: 81.0 meters of 4.80 g/t gold starting at 26.0 meters downhole, including 14.0 meters of 19.81 g/t gold. The drill hole tested the down-dip extent of significant gold mineralization intersected in drill hole CZ-25-007 (78.0 meters of 3.72 g/t gold including 19.1 meters of 7.50 g/t gold, see news release dated September 8th, 2025). This interval extends bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization to a vertical depth of approximately 150 meters from surface (Figures 2 and 3).

Highlights:

Drill Hole CZ-25-021 tested the down-dip extent of significant gold mineralization intersected in drill hole CZ-25-007 and returned an equally strong zone of near-surface, continuous gold mineralization punctuated with high-grade veins: 81.0 meters of 4.80 g/t gold from 26.0 meters downhole , including 34.0 meters of 9.07 g/t gold, and including high-grade intercepts of: 155 g/t Au over 1.0 meter at 42.0 meters downhole 101 g/t Au over 1.0 meter at 54.0 meters downhole 30.6 g/t Au over 1.3 meter at 78.0 meters downhole

Confirms the strong high-grade gold potential of the Creek Zone: The 81.0-meter interval in CZ-25-021 is down-dip from the significant interval intersected in CZ-25-007 and extends the zone at depth with strong continuity extending approximately 150 meters from surface. Based on these results, management believes that further drilling down-dip and stepped to the northeast is warranted.

Establishing significant scale-potential at the Creek Zone: Drilling in 2025 outlined a significant, fault-bounded northwest-trending mineralized corridor that spans ~750 meters by 300 meters and ~150 meters vertical depth from surface (Figure 1). Highlight intervals across the Creek Zone in 2025 include: 46.0 meters of 0.9 g/t gold from 20.0 meters downhole and 1.0 meters of 158.5 g/t gold from 134.0 meters downhole and 17.0 meters of 1.25 g/t gold from 151.0 meters downhole in hole CZ-25-008. 17.0 meters of 2.32 g/t gold from 308.5 meters downhole including 13.5 meters of 2.85 g/t Au in hole CZ-25-016, approximately 460 meters southeast of CZ-25-021 (Figures 1 and 2). 15.0 meters of 1.39 g/t gold from 87.0 meters downhole , including 10.5 meters of 1.75 g/t gold in hole CZ-25-018, approximately 100 meters northwest of CZ-25-021 (Figures 1 and 2). Every hole intersected gold mineralization and the system remains open in all directions across the corridor.



Metallic screen analyses underway: A large selection of Creek Zone drill core from 2024 and 2025 drilling has been submitted for metallic screen analysis to better understand the gold deportment.

Finn Zone and Belle South Porphyry Zone results pending: Assay results are pending from four drill holes from the Finn Zone, located approximately 3.5 km east of the Creek Zone as well as two drill holes from a compelling porphyry target at Belle South, 8 km southeast of the Creek Zone.

"We are pleased to announce very exciting new drill results from the 2025 program on the Creek Zone. The 2025 program was successful in demonstrating large intervals of near-continuous gold and silver mineralization in the near surface portion of the Creek Zone, highlighting high-grade gold in veins, while also identifying important structural features. Every completed drill hole intersected gold-silver mineralization and continues to demonstrate there is a zone of gold and silver mineralization with significant width and depth expansion potential, punctuated by well-mineralized quartz-carbonate veins with some of the highest-grade gold drill intercepts known from the JD property," said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals. "The final hole of this year's drill program at the Creek Zone returned the largest gram-meter intercept of both the 2024 and 2025 programs. While we await more exciting results from the Finn and Belle South Zones, we continue modelling and planning for follow-up drill holes at the Creek Zone, which remains open for expansion. Our newest iteration of a robust 3D geological and structural model will inform targeting for the next season and gives us a strong technical advantage relative to historical drilling which failed to recognize the interplay of important orientations of the various structural fabrics inherent to the mineralization domains, including bulk-tonnage and high-grade potential of the Creek Zone."

Table 1. Assay Results for Drill Hole CZ-25-021

Hole From_m To_m Interval_m Au g/t Ag g/t CZ-25-021 26.00 107.00 81.00 4.80 3.20 including 26.00 60.00 34.00 9.07 6.46 including 42.00 56.00 14.00 19.81 10.89 including 42.00 43.00 1.00 155.00 36.30 including 54.00 55.00 1.00 101.00 77.90 including 55.00 56.00 1.00 9.55 7.65 including 64.00 83.00 19.00 2.38 1.34 including 78.00 79.33 1.33 30.60 12.55 including 87.00 107.00 20.00 1.74 0.65 including 96.00 97.65 1.65 10.10 3.00 and 117.45 123.00 5.55 0.77 2.95 and 347.00 353.00 6.00 0.27 0.14

Notes:

1. Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

2. Calculations are uncut and length-weighted using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off.

3. Grades have not been capped in the length-weighted averaging.

2025 Creek Zone Drill Program

Drilling in 2025 at the Creek Zone was designed to investigate the lateral and vertical extent of high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization (Figures 1 and 2). Results of 15 HQ diameter drill holes for 5,110 meters of drilling are being used to evaluate the newly modeled structural architecture of the zone. These holes were designed to systematically test the vein-controlling structures on 50 to 100 meter pierce-points covering a strike-length of over 800 meters and a down-dip extent of over 200 meters (Figures 1 and 2). A total of 3,079 samples were taken representing an average sample length of 1.64 meters.

Figure 1. Plan map showing drill collar locations of all Creek Zone drill holes. Selected highlights from the 2024 drill program at the Creek Zone are also shown (see October 2nd, 2024 and October 16th, 2024 news releases). Inset plan map of new structural model of the Creek Zone showing the main bounding hanging wall and foot wall faults (purple), antithetical interal fault zones (light blue) and main-fault parallel veins (red). See references 1 and 2 for sources of historical drill data.

Drill Hole CZ-25-021

Drill hole CZ-25-021 was collared from the same pad as CZ-25-007 (78.0 meters of 3.72 g/t gold including 19.1 meters of 7.50 g/t gold, see news release dated September 8th, 2025), however it was swung to the southeast with a 230o azimuth and a steeper dip of -68o (Table 3). The pad is 75 meters to the north of hole CZ-24-004 (122.53 metres of 2.11 g/t gold including 4.04 metres of 46.78 g/t gold, see October 2, 2024 news release) and stepped out 100 meters west of hole CZ-24-005 (57.95 meters of 2.69 g/t gold including 19.50 meters of 7.31 g/t gold, see October 16, 2024 news release, Figure 1). The hole was designed to test the down-dip extent of gold mineralization intersected in drill hole CZ-25-007.

Figure 2. Oblique long section view through the Creek Zone drill holes showing downhole assays for all drill holes including CZ-25-007 and CZ-25-021. Selected highlights from the 2024 drill program at the Creek Zone are also shown (see October 2nd, 2024 and October 16th, 2024 news releases). See references 1 and 2 for sources of historical drill data.

The upper interval of strong disseminated and high-grade vein-hosted gold mineralization in CZ-25-021 (e.g., 81.0 meters of 4.80 g/t gold, Table 1) is approximately 25 to 50 meters down-dip and offset along strike from the significant zone of gold mineralization in CZ-25-007 (Figure 3). These intercepts are interpreted by management to represent a new zone of mineralization that trends parallel to- and/or along-strike from the main, steeply-dipping northwest-striking vein-sets (e.g., 22.0 m of 11.7 g/t Au including 4.0 m of 61.2 g/t Au, in hole CZ97-0081) intersected in previous drill programs to the south (Figure 1).

The upper interval in CZ-25-021 contains multiple high-grade veins and breccias (155.0 g/t gold over 1.0-meter, 101.0 g/t gold over 1.0 meter, and 30.6 g/t gold over 1.3 meters, Table 1) within the broad zone of disseminated gold mineralization (Figure 4). Similar to CZ-25-007, many of these higher-grade intervals contain fine visible gold (Figure 4). The numerous high-grade veins intersected in many holes near CZ-25-021 (e.g., JD-97-008, CZ-24-004, CZ-24-005. CZ-25-007, CZ-25-008) support the strong, high-grade potential of the Creek Zone and validate the newly developed structural model.

Figure 3. Cross section through drill holes CZ-25-007 and CZ-25-021 showing downhole assay data.

Southeast Extension

Drill holes CZ-25-008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016 and 017 tested the southeastern extent of bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization along the Creek Zone structural corridor. All holes intersected gold mineralization and demonstrated a northwest, structurally controlled zone measuring at least 750 meters by 300 meters and approximately 150 meters vertical. This mineralized corridor is open for expansion along strike and down-dip (Figure 1 and 2). Management believes that further drilling is warranted to test for parallel mineralized structures to the north and up-dip of hole CZ-25-017 (Figure 1).

Drill hole CZ-25-016 intersected 17.0 meters of 2.32 g/t gold from 308.5 meters downhole including 13.5 meters of 2.85 g/t Au (Figures 1 and 2 and Table 2). This interval is approximately 460 meters southeast of CZ-25-021 (Figures 1 and 2). Drill hole CZ-25-014 intersected a broad zone of near-surface gold mineralization, 64.0 meters of 0.60 g/t gold including 11.0 meters of 1.23 g/t gold from 47 meters downhole. This interval is approximately 120 meters from CZ-25-021. Holes CZ-25-016, CZ-25-014 and all holes along the structural corridor highlight the significant scale potential of the Creek Zone (Figures 1 and 2).

Structural Model

Orientated drill core data from 2024 and 2025, geological mapping and historical drill data were incorporated into the first-ever 3D geological and structural model of the Creek Zone to guide exploration drilling. Two distinct fault sets appear in the drill core and surface mapping: ~295-300° trend and 315-320° trend both dipping ~50°. Intersections of these two fault sets appears to be a major control on mineralization with vein-oriented core data suggesting an assemblage of individual NW striking, steeply dipping veins. Taken together the Creek Zone represents a simple shear deformation zone with secondary and antithetic mineralized fractures and structural intersections that produced mineralization pathways and the formation of the high-grade gold veins and vein-breccias intercepted in drill holes clustered around holes CZ-25-007 and CZ-25-021.

Management believes that additional drilling along the entire Creek Zone structural corridor is warranted to test for these north-plunging zones of higher-grade mineralization along fault-intersections which may have been missed in previous drill programs due the orientations of many of the historic drill holes.

Creek Zone Geology

All drill holes across the Creek Zone intersected a bedded sequence of intermediate volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks re-interpreted from 2025 mapping to be a sequence within the lower feldspar-hornblende unit of the Metsantan Member of the Early Jurassic Toodoggone formation. Higher-grade gold mineralization is hosted in epithermal-related and locally banded quartz-carbonate veins, veinlets and sulfide-cemented breccias with locally strong potassium feldspar alteration halos (Figure 4). Vein-hosted sulfides include pyrite, sphalerite, ± chalcopyrite and galena with some veins containing visible gold. Bulk-tonnage mineralization is associated with selectively pervasive sericite-chlorite-hematite alteration with disseminated pyrite, proximal to vein-associated potassic alteration (Figure 4).

Next Steps

A selection of samples from 2024 and 2025 drilling at the Creek Zone has been submitted to the ALS Global analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for metallic screen fire assay to better define the nature and grade of gold mineralization. The metallic screen method utilises a larger sample and a tailored preparation procedure to systematically capture native gold, if present. These methods yield a more robust analytical and statistical estimate of gold grade. Results from this metallic screen study will be compared to the traditional fire assay data to define a statistical based workflow for sampling and analyzing intervals with high-grade gold mineralization.

Assay results are pending for four holes drilled at the Finn Zone, located approximately 3.5 km east of the Creek Zone, and two drill holes from the Belle South Porphyry Zone, located approximately 8.0 kilometers southeast from the Creek Zone.

Table 2. Assay Results for Drill Holes CZ-25-008 to CZ-25-020

Hole From_m To_m Interval_m Au g/t Ag g/t CZ-25-008 20.00 66.00 46.00 0.90 1.92 including 20.00 34.00 14.00 1.51 4.37 including 22.54 26.84 4.30 3.17 3.77 including 41.00 66.00 25.00 0.80 1.04 including 55.00 60.00 5.00 2.89 3.58 and 79.00 105.00 26.00 0.31 0.15 including 84.00 105.00 21.00 0.35 0.15 and 134.00 135.00 1.00 158.50 10.05 and 151.00 168.00 17.00 1.25 0.80 including 162.63 164.50 1.87 9.56 6.38 and 192.00 203.00 11.00 0.48 0.13 including 198.00 201.00 3.00 1.13 0.15 CZ-25-009 93.00 104.00 11.00 0.30 0.29 and 109.00 114.00 5.00 0.39 0.37 and 155.67 191.53 35.86 0.37 0.81 and 241.00 254.00 13.00 0.29 0.31 CZ-25-010 116.00 119.23 3.23 0.94 0.37 and 132.00 135.00 3.00 0.26 2.90 and 141.71 176.00 34.29 0.54 0.73 including 153.14 170.00 16.86 0.73 1.08 including 154.39 161.75 7.36 1.07 0.76 and 207.50 212.75 5.25 0.90 1.08 CZ-25-011 87.00 91.00 4.00 0.33 0.02 and 127.00 174.00 47.00 0.58 0.63 including 127.00 141.00 14.00 0.61 0.60 including 132.00 136.00 4.00 1.04 0.58 including 145.00 174.00 29.00 0.64 0.72 including 150.00 157.00 7.00 1.17 1.79 and 222.00 224.00 2.00 0.85 0.03 and 247.02 252.02 5.00 0.40 0.05 CZ-25-012 131.44 135.44 4.00 0.74 0.83 and 165.00 208.00 43.00 0.72 0.48 including 165.00 175.00 10.00 1.36 0.38 and 309.00 320.00 11.00 0.25 0.28 CZ-25-013 48.00 64.00 16.00 0.94 1.50 including 48.00 54.00 6.00 1.61 2.93 and 78.00 86.00 8.00 0.30 0.33 and 96.00 102.00 6.00 1.13 2.77 and 108.00 117.00 9.00 1.00 2.08 and 153.00 157.00 4.00 1.79 0.81 and 205.00 209.00 4.00 3.23 10.32 and 231.00 233.00 2.00 0.33 0.86 CZ-25-014 47.00 111.00 64.00 0.60 0.83 including 47.00 58.00 11.00 1.23 1.53 including 61.00 67.00 6.00 0.39 0.67 including 73.00 99.00 26.00 0.71 1.05 including 81.00 99.00 18.00 0.93 1.44 including 104.00 111.00 7.00 0.47 0.09 and 211.00 218.00 7.00 1.50 1.15 including 215.00 218.00 3.00 3.38 2.22 CZ-25-015 126.49 132.00 5.51 1.19 0.44 and 164.00 166.00 2.00 0.61 0.10 and 176.00 191.00 15.00 1.18 0.71 and 196.00 198.00 2.00 0.35 0.17 CZ-25-016 67.70 71.00 3.30 0.56 0.45 and 152.00 156.00 4.00 0.63 0.53 and 159.00 163.00 4.00 0.34 0.12 and 222.00 233.50 11.50 0.30 0.39 and 276.00 285.00 9.00 0.42 1.20 and 308.50 325.50 17.00 2.32 1.24 including 308.50 322.00 13.50 2.85 0.88 including 308.50 313.00 4.50 7.90 1.85 CZ-25-017 109.00 128.00 19.00 0.45 0.45 including 120.23 128.00 7.77 0.80 0.67 including 120.23 122.00 1.77 2.87 1.92 and 296.35 297.65 1.30 1.00 7.37 CZ-25-018 87.00 102.00 15.00 1.39 0.79 including 90.00 100.50 10.50 1.75 0.76 and 112.00 133.00 21.00 0.68 1.41 including 126.00 131.00 5.00 1.76 3.88 and 306.00 310.00 4.00 0.36 0.07 CZ-25-019 86.00 172.00 86.00 0.36 2.59 including 105.00 117.00 12.00 0.63 2.41 including 123.00 128.00 5.00 1.27 13.97 including 144.00 157.00 13.00 0.68 1.50 and 252.00 257.00 5.00 0.80 0.29 and 364.00 366.00 2.00 2.05 0.67 CZ-25-020 100.00 132.00 32.00 0.43 2.06 including 103.00 112.00 9.00 1.20 5.80 and 149.00 164.00 15.00 0.28 2.43 and 168.10 174.00 5.90 0.31 0.46 and 253.00 262.13 9.13 0.37 0.78 and 276.00 285.00 9.00 0.31 0.08 and 301.00 305.00 4.00 0.31 3.80 and 318.85 325.00 6.15 0.25 1.04 and 330.00 332.00 2.00 0.39 0.70 and 341.00 349.00 8.00 0.28 0.34

Notes:

1. Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

2. Calculations are uncut and length-weighted using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off.

3. Grades h ave not been capped in the length-weighted averaging.

Figure 4. Core photos of CZ-25-021, A. Box photos showing core from 22.17 meters to 62.30 meters downhole which includes a broad interval of 34.0 meters of 9.07 g/t Au and two high-grade intervals of 155 g/t Au over 1.0 meter and 101 g/t Au over 1.0 meter. Individual down hole gold assay results are annotated at the sample depths. B. high-grade quartz-sulfide vein with visible gold at 54.1 meters down hole. C. sulfide-cemented hydrothermal breccia at 54.9 meters down hole with visible gold Abbreviations, qtz = quartz, carb = carbonate, sph = sphalerite, cpy = chalcopyrite.

Figure 5. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis Gold Inc., TDG Gold Corp. and Centerra Gold Inc.'s respective corporate websites. The QP has been unable to verify the information and the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

Table 3. Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) CZ-25-007 608277 6368391 1508 255 -45 341 CZ-25-008 608279 6368388 1507 217 -45 243 CZ-25-009 608472 6368271 1575 240 -55 296 CZ-25-010 608473 6368270 1575 225 -50 251 CZ-25-011 608539 6368200 1594 225 -45 263 CZ-25-012 608541 6368200 1594 200 -55 341 CZ-25-013 608355 6368345 1534 200 -50 377 CZ-25-014 608353 6368346 1533 225 -53 317 CZ-25-015 608662 6368133 1629 230 -45 320 CZ-25-016 608663 6368133 1630 230 -65 455 CZ-25-017 608769 6368089 1646 230 -50 503 CZ-25-018 608268 6368488 1508 225 -45 310 CZ-25-019 608268 6368487 1508 200 -52 373 CZ-25-020 608267 6368488 1508 225 -65 363 CZ-25-021 608281 6368391 1509 230 -68 357

Coordinates are in UTM NAD83 Zone 9N

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core sample assay and analytical results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance and quality control program (QA/QC). Drill core was sawn in half at Sun Summit's dedicated and secure core logging and processing facility at the JD exploration camp.

Half of the drill core was sampled and shipped by a bonded courier in sealed and secured woven polyester bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Kamloops, BC. Core samples were prepared using ALS standard preparation procedure PREP-31A which involves crushing the sample to 70% less than 2mm, followed by a riffle split of 250g, and then a pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns.

Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C. for analysis. ALS Global is registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

Drill core samples were analyzed for 48 elements by ICP-MS on a 0.25-gram aliquot using a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61). This method is considered a "ultra trace element" analytical method with low detection limits on key pathfinder elements such as Ag, As, Sb, Se and Tl.

Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30-gram aliquot with an AES finish (inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy - method Au-ICP21). Samples that returned >10 parts per million (ppm) gold were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish on a 30-gram aliquot (method Au-GRA21).

Overlimit samples (e.g. Ag, Cu, Pb & Zn) were re-analyzed using an ore-grade, four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. Over limits for key elements: samples with >100 ppm silver, >10,000 ppm Cu, >10,000 ppm Pb and >10,000 ppm Zn.

In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Sun Summit implements a rigorous internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of duplicates, certified reference materials (standards prepared by an independent lab) and blanks into the sample stream.

A total of 422 QA/QC samples, including 363 standards, were inserted in the field for all Creek Zone drill holes, representing 13.7% of the overall sample stream. There were no significant issues identified in either the internal or external QA/QC samples.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. MacDonald has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected by Sun Summit. Verification procedures include industry standard quality control practices. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples. Management cautions that past results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the property.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource's AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine (Figure 5).

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

References

Hawkins, P.A. (1998), 1997 Exploration Report on the Creek Zone for Antares Mining and Exploration Corporation and AGC Americas Gold Corporation, JD Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, Internal Report #98-065-1. Davis, J.W., and Jamieson, M.D. (1998), Drilling and Geophysical Report on the M.H. Mineral Clain Group, Toodoggone District, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 25757, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the significance of the assay results reported at Creek Zone, JD Project; the significance of any near-surface gold mineralization; any extensions of bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization; any continuity in the mineralization; the merits of any further drilling, including down-dip and stepped to the northeast; the scale potential at the Creek Zone; the mineralization and system remaining open in all directions across the corridor; the prospects, if any, of the JD Project; future exploration activities, including drilling, at the JD Project; the significance and reliability of historic exploration activities and results; the ability of exploration activities to predict mineralization; the ability of mineralization to be extracted on favourable economic terms; the reliability of a 3D geological and structural model; the results of the selection of samples from 2024 and 2025 drilling sent to the ALS Global analytical facility; the results of any community engagement activities; the JD Project being on a deposit-rich mineral trend; property, royalty, option and other similar property interests. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Sun Summit cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Sun Summit nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Sun Summit to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property, option and royalty interests in the JD Gold Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Sun Summit does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

