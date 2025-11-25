Calgary Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of high-impact ecosystem milestones that strengthen its position at the intersection of health innovation, advanced infrastructure, and national deep tech networks. SuperQ's Vice President, Global Ecosystems, Renae Barlow, delivered an invited talk and joined a panel at the Canada HealthTech Innovation Symposium 2025, while CEO and Board Chair, Dr. Muhammad Khan, was invited to the Future Summit, a curated gathering of global policy makers, innovators and investors. In parallel, SuperQ was featured as a new member of Deep Tech Canada and highlighted in the Canadian Quantum Directory, underscoring SuperQ's growing role in Canada's deep tech and quantum ecosystems.

Deep Tech Canada Membership and Canadian Quantum Directory Listing Amplify National Ecosystem Role

SuperQ was recently welcomed by Deep Tech Canada as a new member of its national deep tech network and featured across Deep Tech Canada's news and digital channels. SuperQ and its Super Hubs are also listed in the Canadian Quantum Directory, a national resource that maps Canada's leading quantum companies, hubs and initiatives. Deep Tech Canada is the largest recognized tech ecosystem in the country. It aims to further Canada's global leadership in deep tech such as AI and quantum technologies, and promote Canadian innovation through trade missions, partnerships, and events.

These developments signal national recognition of SuperQ's role in quantum and supercomputing innovation, including its Super platform and global Super Hub model. These also integrate SuperQ into a pan-Canadian community of startups, scaleups, research institutions, investors and ecosystem builders focused on deep technologies.

"Being welcomed into Deep Tech Canada and featured in the Canadian Quantum Directory is an important validation of the path we're on," added Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "It connects our Super Hubs and Super platform into a broader national fabric - from healthtech and critical infrastructure to climate and advanced manufacturing - where Canada aims to lead in deep tech."

Showcasing Quantum & Hybrid Supercomputing for Healthcare at Canada HealthTech Innovation Symposium

The Canada HealthTech Innovation Symposium 2025 is a national conference focused on "Fueling Health Innovation through AI," and was held from November 20-21, 2025, at the Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel. It brought together 50+ sponsors and exhibitors, 50+ speakers, 16+ hours of content and 150+ organizations across healthcare, AI, biotech, and digital health.

As part of this national platform, SuperQ's Vice President, Global Ecosystems, Renae Barlow - listed as a featured speaker on the symposium site - delivered a dedicated presentation and joined a high-level panel:

Presentation - November 20, 2025

Title: Building Canada's Health Innovation Capacity with Quantum and Hybrid Supercomputing

Barlow showcased how SuperQ's Super platform - a natural-language "ChatGPT equivalent of quantum and supercomputing" that unifies quantum, AI, and high-performance computing - can support:

Faster discovery, including complex multi-parameter optimization and simulation workloads

Smarter system and capacity planning across hospitals and regional health systems

Real-time decision support using hybrid quantum-classical workflows

Framed around the symposium's message that "quantum is no longer on the horizon - it is here," the talk highlighted how health innovators can access quantum-enabled capabilities today through SuperQ's platform and Super Hubs, without needing specialized quantum expertise.

Panel - November 21, 2025

Title: From Prototype to Patient Care - Leveraging Simulation for Medical Device Validation

Moderated by Alitta Tait, CEO of Cherry Health, the panel explored how advanced simulation is compressing timelines from R&D prototypes to validated medical devices. Panelists included: Emilio Violato, Research Associate, NAIT (CAMS), Ursula Mann, Principal & Chief Patient Officer, Patient Voice Partners and Renae Barlow.

Barlow brought a quantum and hybrid supercomputing lens to the discussion, outlining how SuperQ's platform can:

Enhance multi-physics and multi-scenario simulations underpinning device validation

Support sensitivity analysis and optimization across thousands of design parameters

Provide an accessible, cloud-based environment to co-develop and test new healthtech solutions with clinicians, engineers, and regulators.

"Canada is rapidly emerging as a healthtech powerhouse, and Alberta is positioning itself as a hub where AI, quantum, and healthcare meet," said Ms. Barlow. "The Canada HealthTech Innovation Symposium brings together the right mix of clinicians, innovators, investors and policy leaders. Our Super platform is already showing how quantum and hybrid supercomputing can de-risk medical device innovation, strengthen system-wide planning, and make advanced computation usable at the point of care."

SuperQ CEO Invited to Future Summit: Representing Quantum in a Curated Global Tech Forum

SuperQ's CEO and Board Chair, Dr. Muhammad Khan, was invited to the Future Summit, an exclusive three-day gathering in Calgary from November 18-20 2025 for senior executives, investors, founders, and policy makers. Future Summit is designed for leaders who "don't just predict the future - they build it," with curated roundtables, executive lounges, and invite-only dealmaking environments.

SuperQ Quantum participated as a representative of the quantum technologies and advanced compute sector. Throughout the Summit, Dr. Khan engaged with:

Government leaders and policy makers , exploring how quantum-enabled infrastructure can support national AI strategies, resilient supply chains and critical systems

, exploring how quantum-enabled infrastructure can support national AI strategies, resilient supply chains and critical systems Data centre builders and infrastructure partners , focused on designing "quantum-ready" facilities capable of hosting mixed quantum-classical workloads and high-density GPU clusters

, focused on designing "quantum-ready" facilities capable of hosting mixed quantum-classical workloads and high-density GPU clusters Potential enterprise and public sector users in energy, finance, health, logistics and smart cities, interested in leveraging SuperQ's Super platform for high-value problems that exceed traditional computing limits

"Future Summit is deliberately designed around serious, outcome-oriented conversations between decision-makers," said Dr. Khan. "Representing quantum and hybrid supercomputing in this forum allowed us to connect national AI strategies, critical infrastructure and real-world industry problems. Across our discussions, one theme was clear: quantum-ready compute is becoming a strategic necessity."

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, looking to emerge as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are looking to position ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275830

SOURCE: SuperQ Quantum