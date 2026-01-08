Calgary Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration and advanced optimization platforms, today announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that it has filed a provisional utility patent for the orchestration and routing technology called Quantum Leveraged Model (QLM) powering ChatQLM, the world's first quantum-powered consumer application.

This new filing secures the proprietary intellectual property behind the application's ability to operate as a hardware-agnostic gateway. While the company's foundational patents filed in September 2025 protected the general methods of hybrid classical-quantum modeling, this new patent focuses on the application-layer intelligence that dynamically routes user queries to the most efficient backend available, specifically optimized for classical LLMs, optimization solvers, quantum annealing (via D-Wave) and trapped-ion gate-based systems (via IonQ).

Beyond Modeling: The "Router" for the Quantum Internet

ChatQLM represents a major evolution in quantum accessibility. The application utilizes a proprietary Quantum Leveraged Model (QLM) to parse natural language prompts and determine, in real-time, which classical-quantum modality is required to solve the problem:

D-Wave Routing: Targeted for high-scale combinatorial optimization, such as logistics, supply chain, and financial portfolio balancing.

IonQ Routing: Leveraged for high-fidelity algorithmic tasks, including generative AI, molecular simulations, and complex decision-tree analysis.

LLM Routing: For qualitative analysis, content parsing and data retrieval.

Optimization Solver Routing: Targeted for most everyday combinatorial and continuous optimization problems.

"With the launch of ChatQLM, we are moving the conversation from what quantum could do to what a quantum app is doing right now," said Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of Super Q Quantum. "This patent protects the 'traffic controller' that makes ChatQLM unique. We've built the intelligence to know what belongs on an annealer, a gate-based machine or a GPU. By automating this orchestration, we are giving the everyday user the power of a quantum computer scientist through a simple, conversational interface."

Key Differentiators from September 2025 Filings

Unlike the broad "Hybrid Systems" infrastructure patents filed in late 2025, this 2026 filing is specifically application-focused:

Dynamic Modality Selection: Claims the specific logic that bifurcates tasks between LLM, annealing and gate-based architectures based on workload metadata.

Vendor-Agnostic "Rosetta" Layer: A proprietary translation engine that converts ChatQLM prompts into hardware-specific machine code for D-Wave, IonQ and NVIDIA GPUs.

Consumer-Ready Failover: Real-time benchmarking that allows the app to switch backends if a specific quantum processor is experiencing high noise or latency.

The specific details will become available once the patent application is published by the USPTO.

Shares-for-debt settlement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with two creditors to settle outstanding indebtedness of $294,000 through the issuance of 210,000 common shares at a deemed price of $1.40 per share. All securities issued will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

