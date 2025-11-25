

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), a beverage company, Tuesday announced that its Chief financial officer Sudhanshu Priyadarshi has stepped down.



He will be replaced by Anthony DiSilvestro, effective immediately.



DiSilvestro has more than 40 years of diversified industry experience and was the finance chief of Mattel, Inc. most recently. Prior to Mattel, he was with Campbell Soup Company, for over nearly 24 years.



Additionally, the current SVP Commercial Finance, George Lagoudakis is taking on the newly created role of deputy CFO.



In pre-market activity, KDP shares were trading at $27.30, down 0.22% on the Nasdaq.



