

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J) said it has been selected by El Paso Water to provide program management and owner's representative services for its Utility Infrastructure Development Program near El Paso International Airport and Fort Bliss. The multi-phase initiative will upgrade water, wastewater, and stormwater systems and is projected to cost approximately $200 million.



Jacobs Executive Vice President Eva Wood said: 'This program is a catalyst for regional growth. Together with El Paso Water, we're powering the city's future, creating jobs, expanding critical infrastructure and building resilient and sustainable systems that will serve the community for generations.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



