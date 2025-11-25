VSee Health's iDoc Division Powers Ahead: Delivering on Major Contracts and Igniting Revenue Growth!

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE), a leader in innovative telemedicine solutions, today announced exciting progress in implementing and fulfilling its previously announced contracts through its iDoc platform. Unlike many public companies that simply tout new deals without follow-through, VSee Health is proving its commitment by actively activating hospitals, scaling services, and driving real revenue growth from existing partnerships. This milestone underscores iDoc's role in revolutionizing healthcare delivery, ensuring patients receive top-tier remote care while boosting the company's bottom line.

"We're not just winning contracts - we're executing them with precision and passion, transforming announcements into actionable impact," said Imoigele Aisiku, MD, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of VSee Health. "Our iDoc platform is firing on all cylinders, activating hospitals at a rapid pace and expanding our teleradiology, telenursing, and telehealth services. This is about real growth, real revenues, and real results for our partners and patients!"

Key highlights from iDoc's contract fulfillment include:

Expansion with Major Hospitals: Two new hospitals are now live on the iDoc platform, conservatively projected to generate $500,000 in annual revenue. This activation builds on our strong partnership, enhancing critical care delivery and setting the stage for even greater expansion.

Teleradiology Momentum: We've successfully activated 21 out of 34 hospitals in our Health network, with an additional 7 slated for rollout in Q1 2026. This rapid implementation is already contributing to revenue growth and demonstrating iDoc's seamless integration capabilities. To date, 4 new teleradiology hospitals have been activated, putting us on track to reach 2 out of 36 hospitals by the end of Q4 2025. This acceleration is empowering radiologists to provide faster, more accurate diagnostics remotely, directly translating to increased revenues from these fulfilled contracts.

Virtual Urgent Care and Behavioral Health: Our partnership with Large Regional Leading Hospital is on pace for a January/February 2026, promising to elevate patient care through iDoc's advanced telemedicine tools and further solidify our revenue pipeline.

In addition to these activations, VSee Health is actively scaling its telehealth services to meet surging demand, while continuing to build out its innovative telenursing platform. These efforts are not only fulfilling existing contracts but also positioning iDoc for exponential growth. Looking ahead, VSee Health has submitted proposals for two new contracts with leading hospitals - one for critical care and one for teleradiology - with a combined potential value of $3 million if awarded. These opportunities highlight the growing trust in iDoc's proven track record of delivery.

VSee Health remains dedicated to bridging the gap between promise and performance in healthcare. By focusing on implementation, we're not only growing revenues through new clients but also maximizing value from our established contracts, creating a brighter, healthier future for all.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ: VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.vseehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

