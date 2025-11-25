Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive historical drill database compilation and review for its Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada. The study confirms substantial exploration upside, with multiple mineralized zones remaining open along strike and at depth.

The validated and digitized database includes 234 historical drill holes totaling approximately 18,066 metres. Nearly 30% of these primarily shallow holes terminate within mineralization, underscoring the potential for expansion through deeper drilling. Significant intercepts include 32.01 metres grading 2.23 g/t Au and 56.39 metres grading 0.52 g/t Au, outside the boundaries of the approximately 50,000 Oz gold resource estimate (*Non NI 43-101 compliant, Budge Mining Ltd., 1987). The limited drilling also shows the gold system is open directionally along strike, with indications that the 3 main isolated zones merge at depth.

The cross section below (Figure 1) illustrates the continuity of mineralization between the West and East Zones and highlights the open gold mineralization extending below the majority of the zones below the open pit resource estimate outline.

Figure 1: Cross-section through West and East Zones, Cimarron NV

"Our review demonstrates that the gold system at Cimarron has not been fully tested. The combination of shallow historical drilling and open trends presents a compelling opportunity to expand the known gold mineralization," stated Steve Hanson, President and CEO.

Surface Metals plans to initiate a maiden drill program in 2026 targeting high-priority zones identified in the 3D modelling of historical drilling. The objective of the program is to increase the historical resource estimate and advance Cimarron toward economic viability for an open-pit, heap-leach operation.

*The historical resource estimate is based on an internal report by Budge Mining Ltd. (1987), referenced in a 2013 Crestwell Resources news release. This estimate is not NI 43-101 compliant, has not been verified by Surface Metals, and should not be relied upon.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas Murray, P.Geo. Mr. Murray is member of Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) is a North American mineral exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of gold and lithium projects in Nevada, USA, and Manitoba, Canada. The Company's Cimarron Gold Project is located in Nye County, Nevada, in a historically productive gold district. Surface's Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project hosts an inferred resource of approximately 302,900 tonnes LCE adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine. Surface Metals is also advancing lithium projects in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada, and through a joint venture with Snow Lake Energy in southeastern Manitoba.

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at Surface's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. Surface's project location adjacent to or nearby other mineral projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on Surface's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by Surface. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Unless otherwise indicated, the market and industry data contained herein is based upon information from industry and other publications and the knowledge and experience of management. While we believe that this data is reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. We have not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this news release or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. With regard to the Cimarron Project potential quantity and grade of mineralization described is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in targets being delineated as a mineral resource. Surface Metals has not undertaken any independent verification of drill results from historical drilling not completed by Surface Metals. Surface Metals has not independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results and believes that the historical drill results may not all conform to the presently accepted industry standards and as such should not be relied upon by the reader. Surface Metals Inc. considers these historical drill results relevant as Surface Metals Inc. will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. Surface Metals Inc. also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, Surface Metal Inc.'s future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling. All technical and scientific disclosure pertaining to our mineral property interests in this news release have been reviewed by a Qualified Person, meaning an individual who is an engineer or geoscientist with at least five years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development or operation or mineral project assessment, or any combination of these; has experience relevant to the subject matter of the mineral project and the technical report; and is a member or licensee in good standing of a professional association.

