Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), a leader in AI-driven multilingual communication technologies, today announced the appointment of Paul Jarman, former CEO of NICE CXone; Manoel Amorim, former CEO of Telefonica Brazil; and Bob Erickson, former CTO for Technology Strategy & Enterprise Data at U.S. Bank, as Strategic Advisors. All three have also become shareholders of OneMeta, underscoring their confidence in the company's mission and long-term strategic direction.

Enterprises worldwide are accelerating initiatives to support real-time multilingual customer interactions and global team coordination. OneMeta's Verbum Suite enables organizations to overcome language barriers instantly through AI-powered speech translation, transcription, and communication tools.

"Welcoming Paul Jarman, Manoel Amorim, and Bob Erickson supports our plans to scale responsibly and strengthen how we serve global enterprises with our Verbum Platform. They've each built and led multi-billion-dollar platforms, and their guidance contributes meaningfully to our strategic planning as demand for real-time multilingual communication continues to grow. Their insights elevate our execution, and I look forward to accelerating our global strategy together," said Saul Leal, Chief Executive Officer of OneMeta.

Advisor Biographies

Paul Jarman -

Paul Jarman is the former CEO of NICE CXone, one of the world's largest cloud customer experience platforms. He scaled the business globally through multiple technology integrations and enterprise deployments. Jarman has spent more than two decades guiding SaaS, cloud, and CX innovation across large-scale organizations.

Manoel Amorim -

Manoel Amorim served as CEO of Telefonica Brazil and Executive Chairman of Vivo, Latin America's largest mobile carrier. His executive career also includes leadership roles at AOL Brazil, Globex/Ponto Frio, and Abril Educação, which he took public. He has served on numerous international boards across telecommunications, finance, and education, including member of the Board that led Mastercard International's initial public offering to the New York Stock Exchange.

Bob Erickson -

Bob Erickson is the former CTO of U.S. Bank for Technology Strategy & Enterprise Data, where he led enterprise architecture, data modernization, and cloud transformation initiatives. His experience spans global-scale financial infrastructure, cybersecurity, and large-platform technology strategy in highly regulated environments.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta is an AI technology company specializing in real-time multilingual understanding. Its VerbumSuite enables instant speech-to-speech translation, live captioning, and multilingual communication across 150+ languages. OneMeta's mission is to make global communication fast, seamless, secure, and universally accessible.

# # #

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding worldTM.

OneMeta, Verbum, and "We create a more understanding world" are each trademarks of OneMeta Inc. All other trademarks, if any, are the property of their respective owners.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275832

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.