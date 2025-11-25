

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Tuesday introduced PacSun, Camping World and Lush to its apps, offering more options to customers to get their products delivered fast and on-demand.



Uber One members can enjoy $0 Delivery Fees on eligible retail items as well as other ongoing benefits.



This move marks Uber's ongoing expansion into retail delivery categories, strengthening its commitment to broaden access, convenience, and selection for consumers nationwide.



In the pre-market hours, UBER is trading at $83.82, up 0.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



