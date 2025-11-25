Wood Group (John) Plc - Notice of GM

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Notice of General Meeting

A General Meeting (the " GM") of the Company will be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, UK on Thursday, 11 December 2025 at 10.00am (U.K. time).

The Company will today post the following documents to those shareholders who have requested hard copies:

Proxy Form

The above documents will also be available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/general-meetings.

In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, the documents listed above have also been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority (" FCA") and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

On 30 October 2025, we posted hard copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 (the " 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements") to those shareholders who had requested hard copies of the document. We also made copies of the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements available on the Company's website and submitted copies of the document to the FCA via the National Storage Mechanism. The document can also be accessed using the same link above.

Please refer to the important information in the Notice of GM in relation to participation in the GM this year.

Shareholders are welcome to attend the GM in person. Should it be no longer possible for shareholders to attend the meeting in person, due to unforeseen circumstances or if changes are required to be made to the GM arrangements, we will notify shareholders as early as possible before the date of the meeting through a public announcement made via a Regulatory Information Service. Any updates to the position will also be included on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/general-meetings.

The voting results from the GM will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service and as soon as practicable following the GM on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/general-meetings.

Shareholders may submit questions in advance of the GM via our website at woodplc.com/investors/general-meeting.

A summary of questions received, and their respective answers, will be published following the meeting on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/general-meetings.

Notification authorised by:

John Habgood

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary