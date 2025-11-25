Following the recent unveiling of its new long-term strategy to 2030, eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter 'eDO' or 'the Company') today confirmed and expanded on its short-term guidance announced last week for the current fiscal year 2026, which is set to deliver +29% projected YoY growth in Adjusted EBITDA to a record €172.9 million.

The Company's new strategic plan sets out an ambitious target to grow its Prime subscriber base from 7.7 million today to over 13 million members by 2030. To achieve this significant growth, eDO announced strategic investments, notably the introduction of monthly and quarterly instalment options for Prime members' annual subscriptions. Extensive testing has confirmed that this model generates 13% higher Lifetime Value (LTV) and superior customer satisfaction (+10% NPS). While enabling the expansion into new products such as Rail, and new middle-income countries, and unlocking substantially higher returns, the instalment-based model fundamentally alters the timing of cash collection, thereby naturally impacting KPIs that are sensitive to cash timing, such as Cash EBITDA. The shift from upfront annual payments to monthly and quarterly instalments, while maintaining the year-long commitment of the Prime members, creates a temporary timing difference in cash recognition.

eDO is entering an investment period that is supported by the Company's best operational performance to date. Adjusted EBITDA, which isolates operational performance from cash timing effects, is projected to increase by 29% YoY to €172.9 million in FY26. This marks an all-time high for the Company and demonstrates the significant operational basis available to fund strategic growth investments.

Even after de-risking its forecast for limited access to Ryanair content, eDO would still have an Adjusted EBITDA pre-investments of €155.6 million in FY27.

This clear momentum places eDO in an optimal position to execute its high-return strategic roadmap with investments in growth drivers, including the introduction of new product categories such as Rail and the expansion into new international markets. The majority of these investments will be expensed, and not capitalised. Extensive testing, between 1 and 2 years, provides the Company with firm conviction on the superior value creation of these initiatives.

For the avoidance of any doubt, all figures published in this release are entirely consistent with the strategic plan announced on November 18th.

David Elizaga, Chief Financial Officer, said: "The fundamentals of our business are the strongest they have ever been and are accelerating. We are projecting a 29% YoY increase in our Adjusted EBITDA this year to a record €172.9 million, which is a clear indicator of our operational momentum.

This underlying strength allows us to make the right long-term decisions for our shareholders. We are proactively choosing to grow our subscription platform, investing in the payment model that subscribers prefer, while simultaneously expanding into new products such as Rail and new international markets. We are investing in superior long-term value creation, backed by a growing business and a proven model.

We are committed to long-term sustainable value creation and will deliver a significantly enlarged Prime membership base together with a more diversified and profitable business by 2030."

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform. It pioneered Prime, the first and largest travel subscription programme, which has topped over 7.7 million members since launching in 2017. Prime members are subscribed to global travel, gaining access to a comprehensive multi-product offering for all their travel needs-including hotels, rail, flights, dynamic packages and car rental, among others- compounded by industry-leading flexibility features and exclusive, member-only benefits. This entire Prime experience is powered by a proprietary, industry-leading AI platform that delivers a hyper-personalised service to its members. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, the Company operates in 44 markets through its renowned brands-eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo-to deliver a smarter, hyper-personalised, and comprehensive travel experience globally.

