Entgegen unserer heutigen Newsboard von 16:43 Uhr werden die nachstehenden ISIN Changes aus technischen Gruenden wie folgt umgesetzt:

Contrary to our newsboard today at 16:43, the following ISIN changes will be implemented as follows due to technical reasons:

Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

AU000000VG15 Regal Partners Global Investments Ltd. 26.11.2025 AU0000434920 Regal Partners Global Investments Ltd. 27.11.2025 Tausch 1:1

CA74141E1043 Preveceutical Medical Inc. 26.11.2025 CA74143C1068 Preveceutical Medical Inc. 27.11.2025 Tausch 1:1





