Das Instrument C1V DE0006204589 MVISE AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2025The instrument C1V DE0006204589 MVISE AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2025Das Instrument 9EM AU000000ELT2 ELEMENTOS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2025The instrument 9EM AU000000ELT2 ELEMENTOS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2025Das Instrument J9K CA53567A1012 LINEAR MINERALS O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2025The instrument J9K CA53567A1012 LINEAR MINERALS O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2025Das Instrument QM8 SE0019174194 XOMA AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2025The instrument QM8 SE0019174194 XOMA AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2025Das Instrument 6L2 AU000000VG15 VGI PARTNERS GLOB.INV.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2025The instrument 6L2 AU000000VG15 VGI PARTNERS GLOB.INV.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2025Das Instrument H2O DE000A255G02 ENAPTER AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2025The instrument H2O DE000A255G02 ENAPTER AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2025