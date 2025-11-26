Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

Pre Stabilisation Announcement - mBank S.A. EUR500mil Green 6.25NC5.25 SNP

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

November 25, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank S.A.

EUR 500mn Green Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 03 March 2032

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: mBank S.A. Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mil Description: EUR 500mil Green Senior, Non-Preferred Notes due 03 March 2032 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: EMTN Programme, denoms 100k/100k, Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Payment date 03 December 2025. Callable from 03 March 2031 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG Banco Santander, S.A. BNP Paribas SA Citigroup Global Markets Limited J.P. Morgan SE Stabilisation period expected to start on: November 25, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (regulated market)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

