Castellum AB: New Strategy and Capital Distribution Policy

The Board of Castellum has adopted a new strategy with a clear focus on profitability and capital allocation. The goal is to achieve an annual return on equity of at least 10 percent over an economic cycle. At the same time, the dividend policy has been adjusted to a capital distribution policy so that at least 25 percent of income from property management will be distributed to shareholders, either through cash dividends or share buybacks, unless the company's financial position justifies otherwise.

The 'Back to Basics' strategy means Castellum will sharpen its focus on core operations: commercial properties, predominantly in Sweden, with a decentralized model close to customers, strict cost discipline, and a clear emphasis on profitability. The portfolio will be managed more actively through an increased transaction pace to improve returns.



"Ten percent is the key. Castellum has many profitable properties and skilled employees. Higher pace, less bureaucracy, and a clear profitability focus will get us there," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO, Castellum AB.

The financial policy is strengthened by adding an ambition to always strive for an investment grade rating. The rest of the financial policy remains unchanged, with a loan-to-value ratio not permanently exceeding 40 percent and an interest coverage ratio of at least 3 times.

Castellum's sustainability target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain by 2040 remains in place.

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest commercial property companies, with a focus on office and logistics properties in Nordic growth cities. As of 30 September 2025, the property value, including the holdings in the Norwegian company Entra ASA and Halvorsäng, totalled approximately SEK 159 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Nordic property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



