WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190
Tradegate
11.11.25 | 16:22
9,556 Euro
-0,23 % -0,022
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6329,65211:55
9,6369,64811:55
12.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
Castellum AB: Castellum restructures its executive management and streamlines the head office

Castellum's executive management will be reduced from 13 to 10 positions. The company also intends to reduce the head office by approximately 60 roles. The changes aim to create a more efficient structure, lower costs and increase profitability.

The new executive management consists of:

  • Pål Ahlsén, CEO
  • Christoffer Strömbäck, acting Head of Transactions and CFO
  • Kristina Grahn Persson, Human Resources Director
  • Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director
  • Sven Stork, CEO, Region Stockholm
  • Per Gawelin, CEO, Region Central
  • Örjan Rystedt, CEO, Region West
  • Mats Eriksson, CEO, Region Mälardalen
  • Ola Orsmark, CEO, Region Öresund

As part of this reorganisation, Jens Andersson, CFO, Kristina Sawjani, Chief Investment Officer, Malin Löveborg, General Counsel, and Sebastian Schlasberg, COO, will be leaving the company.

In addition to the management changes, an efficiency program for the head office is planned. Approximately 45 employees and 15 consultants will be affected. The bonus scheme for all employees, including the executive management, will be discontinued in 2026. These measures are expected to generate annual cost savings of around SEK 50 M, with full effect in 2026.

Union negotiations have been initiated.

"We are adjusting our organisation, which has become too large. These are tough but necessary changes. I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to Jens, Kristina, Malin and Sebastian for their contributions to Castellum," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum AB.

For more information, please contact:
Pål Ahlsén, Chief Executive Officer, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 76 807 97 02
Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 70 206 75 62

About Castellum
Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest commercial property companies, with a focus on office and logistics properties in Nordic growth cities. As of 30 September 2025, the property value, including the holdings in the Norwegian company Entra ASA and Halvorsäng, totalled approximately SEK 159 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Nordic property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.com

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-12 08:00 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
