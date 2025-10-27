Anzeige
WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190 | Ticker-Symbol: TEX
Tradegate
27.10.25 | 07:30
10,410 Euro
+0,68 % +0,070
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,24510,25513:06
10,24510,25513:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2025 11:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castellum AB: Castellum divests United Spaces to Ioffice

Castellum has signed an agreement to divest all shares in United Spaces, a wholly owned subsidiary which operates coworking spaces in several Swedish cities.

"We are pleased to hand over United Spaces to new, dedicated owners and are confident that the business will continue to thrive under the management of Ioffice. Castellum remains focused on its core business as a property owner," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum.

The transaction will have a positive annual earnings effect of approximately SEK 30 M for Castellum. The deal is structured as a share transfer and will be completed in Q4 of 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 70 206 75 62
Pål Ahlsén, Chief Executive Officer, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 76 807 97 02

About Castellum
Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest commercial property companies, with a focus on office and logistics properties in Nordic growth cities. As of 30 September 2025, the property value, including the holdings in the Norwegian company Entra ASA and Halvorsäng, totalled approximately SEK 159 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Nordic property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.com

