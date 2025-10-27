Castellum AB: Castellum divests United Spaces to Ioffice

Castellum has signed an agreement to divest all shares in United Spaces, a wholly owned subsidiary which operates coworking spaces in several Swedish cities.

"We are pleased to hand over United Spaces to new, dedicated owners and are confident that the business will continue to thrive under the management of Ioffice. Castellum remains focused on its core business as a property owner," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum.

The transaction will have a positive annual earnings effect of approximately SEK 30 M for Castellum. The deal is structured as a share transfer and will be completed in Q4 of 2025.

