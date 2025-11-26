Doro AB: Doro reports third quarter 2025

Quarter 3 2025 in summary

Doro's net sales amounted to SEK 247.7 million (217.7), an increase of 13.8 percent.

Gross margin was 51.4 percent (50.3).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 37.3 million (40.5), a decrease of 7.9 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 27.5 million (30.3), corresponding to an operating margin of 11.1 percent (13.9).

Profit after tax for the period was SEK 21.9 million (24.2) and earnings per share was SEK 0.90 (0.99).

Free cashflow was SEK-13.5 million (37.5).

January-September 2025 in summary

Doro's net sales amounted to SEK 700.2 million (619.0), an increase of 13.1 percent.

Gross margin was 50.4 percent (45.8).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 68.9 million (72.8), a decrease of 5.4 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 41.4 million (46.0), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.9 percent (7.4).

Profit after tax for the period was SEK 25.0 million (44.5) and earnings per share was SEK 1.03 (1.83).

Free cashflow was SEK -55.2 million (69.0).

Message from the CEO

Laying the foundation for connectivity

While ramping up for the last quarter of the year with its many commercial milestones, we are very satisfied to report a stable increase of sales since the beginning of the year as we close September with a growth rate of 13.1% (13.8% for the third quarter isolated). The shift of technology (shutting down of 2G and 3G network) continues to drive the sales of our feature phones, particularly in the UK. The success of our 4G featurephones series Leva has been reinforced during the quarter with the launch of Leva E, a model developed for the retail channels with a different price point but delivering all the same the Doro customer experience in terms of clear sound, alarm button and easy-to-use features.



When it comes to smartphones, we are pleased to see that our latest Aurora series drove sales upward, despite smartphones being a challenging and highly competitive market in our regions. We will now deploy the Aurora range fully across all regions, as we finally received technical validations from all engaged operators during the third quarter.



A lot of focus has been put internally, during these last months, on Doro connect, our network subscription offering. The set-up of our web shop is being remodelled to ensure a better customer journey and to provide a seamless and straightforward process for purchase of both phones and subscriptions. Having in mind our end customers and the complexity that technology sometimes represents, we are working on developing services and processes that we believe are most pertinent to them. An example of what customer service is working on is how to provide assistance in managing number portability, a significant hinder to changing network provider. Another main concern for our users is security and our product office and tech teams are actively working on finding the best services that could be tied to the Doro subscription to provide the maximum security for both users and their relatives when using today's technology.



With Doro's extensive knowledge of the need and wish of seniors, and Xplora's technical and commercial expertise in selling connectivity, we are designing new customer and business propositions which will help our users in their daily life while bringing recurring revenue to our top line. This work has been kicked off during the third quarter and is on-going. This approach, new to Doro with the combination of hardware and mobile connection, will require some testing, adaptability, and creativity to find the best value proposition, but we are looking forward to seeing the results of the first initiatives in a very short future.



Kjetil Fennefoss, Interim CEO

For more information, please contact:

Kjetil Fennefoss, Interim CEO, ir@doro.com

About Doro

Doro is a leading technology brand for seniors developing consumer products and services to support an active and independent life. Doro's technology enables generations to connect digitally - both while at home and when out and about. Doro is a Swedish company listed on Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The company is headquartered in Malmö and has sales operations in more than 20 countries. In 2024, Doro had 119 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 882.3 million (EUR 77.3 million), making it the European market leader for senior specialised mobile phones. Read more about Doro on our website www.doro.com/

This information is information that Doro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-26 07:00 CET.