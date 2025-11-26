

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), along with engineering company Arcadis, has been selected by the Department of Transport and Main Roads Queensland for the Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail Project, which aims to transform South East rail network of the region.



The project would enhance network capacity, boost the passenger experience between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, develop modern stations, and improve walking and cycling connections.



Jacobs Executive Vice President Keith Lawson said, 'Our role will be pivotal in supporting a more connected, resilient and future-ready rail network for South East Queensland.'



In the pre-market hours, J is trading at $134.40, up 0.70 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



