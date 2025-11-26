HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Public Power Corporation S.A.

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Public Power Corporation S.A. Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 775,000,000 Description: 4.25% due 31st October 2030 Offer price: 100 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction