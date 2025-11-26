SMX Public Limited: SMX's Six 2025 Partnerships Triggered a Market Reset Around One Word: PROOF

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / 2025 was not the year SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) chased partnerships. It was the year partnerships chased SMX. Across industries that normally avoid aligning with one another, something unexpected happened. They all moved toward the same verification foundation, proof. And they all did it within the same twelve-month cycle. What formed was not linear momentum. It was a chain reaction.

This theme positions 2025 as the turning point where SMX stopped proving its technology and began proving inevitability. Each new agreement tightened the market's expectations and narrowed the excuses companies once used to avoid verification. By the time the sixth partnership went public, the tone had shifted. The question was no longer whether molecular identity worked. The question was how quickly industries would adopt it.

The First Partnership Was a Spark, The Sixth Was a Signal

The sequence matters. The first agreement validated SMX's commercial readiness. The second demonstrated durability under pressure. The third proved that verification could scale across borders. The fourth showed compliance strength in environments where regulators never accept shortcuts. The fifth expanded the technology into the circular economy, where tracking recycled content has been a global frustration for years. The sixth confirmed that very different sectors were quietly aligning around the same solution.

By the end of the year, the pattern was unmistakable. SMX was not accumulating deals. It was creating gravitational pull. Markets were not responding to hype. They were responding to performance. The sixth partnership made clear that the world was no longer waiting for a new verification standard. It had already chosen one.

A Network Instead of a Pipeline

This theme frames SMX's 2025 as the creation of a network, not a client list. Every partnership reinforced the utility of every other partnership. A breakthrough in precious metals increased confidence in industrial materials. Progress in industrial materials strengthened the case for logistics. Logistics amplified the relevance of circular content tracking. Circular content tracking solidified SMX's value to regulatory frameworks. Each advancement expanded the range of industries that could plug into the same backbone of molecular truth.

By the end of 2025, SMX was not offering a tool. It was offering a structure. A verification architecture that scaled horizontally across industries and vertically through supply chains. That dynamic is what sets SMX apart. It did not build a pipeline of opportunities. It built an ecosystem.

The Market Realized That Proof Travels Faster Than Assumptions

For decades, supply chains have relied on documentation, audits, declarations, stamps, and inspections to maintain trust. Those methods are slow and easy to exploit. They protect procedure more often than they protect truth. In 2025, SMX quietly demonstrated that proof moves faster than paperwork. When a material carries its own identity, compliance becomes embedded, not attached. Verification becomes instant, not interpretive.

This realization spread across industries faster than anyone anticipated. It was not the partnerships themselves that changed market behavior. It was what the partnerships revealed. Every agreement increased the visibility of a simple fact. A material that can prove itself renders entire categories of fraud, substitution, mislabeling, and greenwashing obsolete.

By the Time SMX Reached Dubai, the Chain Reaction Was Already Complete

While this theme does not center on Dubai, it naturally leads there. The 2025 DMCC Precious Metals Conference in November became the moment the global gold community finally saw the consequences of SMX's year. The company did not walk into Dubai looking for acknowledgment. It walked in as the result of a chain reaction that had already played out in six different sectors.

Dubai simply put a spotlight on what the market had already recognized. SMX was more than participating in 2025's shift toward verification. It was driving it.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smxs-six-2025-partnerships-triggered-a-market-reset-around-one-w-1112522