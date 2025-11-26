SMX Public Limited: SMX Turned Six Partnership Deals Into a Global Supply Chain Reset, Here's Why

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / The past several months have not brought SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) normal momentum. They brought a shift. SMX has been quietly building a year of execution while the rest of the market waited for someone else to lead. Then November arrived, and every part of the story collided at once. Six strategic partnerships were locked in before the 2025 DMCC Precious Metals Conference. Gold identity entered its first true era of scientific verification. Regulators across four continents took notice. And Dubai, the global hub for precious metals, became the stage where the rest of the world finally saw what SMX had already built.

This month did not reveal a new idea. It revealed a new baseline.

Six Partnerships That Turned 2025 Into SMX's Breakout Year

The first major announcement came as SMX revealed it had secured its sixth partnership of the year. These agreements span Singapore, Spain, France, Dubai, and the United States. Together, they form a global network of technology deployments across manufacturing, circular-economy systems, industrial verification, logistics integrity, and raw-material authenticity. The sixth deal confirmed what the market had been sensing throughout 2025. SMX was not experimenting. It was building.

In early November, SMX announced a regional collaboration designed to create a new industrial-grade verification standard across Southeast Asia and Europe. Shortly after, the company revealed a multi-country program that integrates material-level verification into recycling and advanced manufacturing systems. Then came confirmation that SMX now operates across four major economies. Each announcement expanded the footprint. Each one also made the next partnership easier to secure.

This was the year SMX proved something that no press release alone can claim. When verification becomes embedded at the molecular level, it scales. It survives complexity. It removes friction. It aligns supply chains that have never agreed on anything. And once it works in one region, every other region wants the same clarity.

The Global Story Became Impossible to Ignore

Yahoo Finance news shows this progression perfectly. One headline focused on SMX's global footprint across Singapore, Spain, France, and the United States. Another showed how SMX's multi-country partnerships are turning gold and industrial materials into verified assets. A third captured the significance of the sixth partnership announcement and the implications for 2026.

In just weeks, the storyline went from curiosity to confirmation. From interest to inevitability. From pilot-level testing to global deployment.

The world did not watch SMX grow. It watched SMX consolidate.

Dubai Was Not the Start of the Story; It Was Another Reveal

On November 24th and 25th, SMX delivered its presentation at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference in Dubai. This was the room that decides what the global gold market accepts and what it rejects. Refiners, vault operators, bullion bankers, sovereign financiers, and international logistics operators filled the hall. This audience does not tolerate weak claims. It demands proof that survives pressure and time.

SMX arrived already carrying six partnerships and delivered one message with perfect clarity. Gold can no longer depend on traditional paperwork. It can no longer rely on stamps, assay sheets, or heritage claims. Gold can instead have a molecular memory. A chemical identity that holds through fire, transport, recasting, storage, and resale. Dubai saw that.

And they appear on board with the fact that the gold industry has reached a historical inflection point. It no longer needs to trust. It can verify.

The Market Response Has Shifted

Over several months, every SMX announcement has carried the same undertone. The traditional verification systems are aging out. The gold sector is the first place where this becomes undeniable, but it will not be the last. Once a material can carry its own truth, every industry that interacts with it has to evolve.

This is why the partnership count matters. This is why Dubai mattered. This is why gold's response mattered. None of this was random. It was a chain reaction triggered by SMX proving the same thing six times across six environments.

Credibility is no longer something SMX seeks. It is something SMX enforces.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-turned-six-partnership-deals-into-a-global-supply-chain-rese-1112523