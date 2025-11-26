Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Stuttgart
26.11.25 | 14:55
0,254 Euro
-4,79 % -0,013
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2630,29720:51
PR Newswire
26.11.2025 20:12 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

John Wood Group plc (the "Company") Long Term Plan delayed vesting

Awards granted under the 2013 Wood Long Term Plan (as amended on 4 March 2020) (the " 2013 LTP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (" PDMR"s) of the Company (the " 2022 Awards"), vested on 24 November 2025, resulting in awards of notional interests in Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each in the Company (" RSU Shares") being released and transferred to those persons for nil consideration in accordance with the rules of the 2013 LTP.

The Company will transfer to the persons set out in the table below, Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each (" Ordinary Shares") equivalent to the number of RSU Shares in their respective awards, less a number of shares equivalent in value to payroll tax deductions due on the vesting of those awards.

A summary of the transactions is set out below:



Name of PDMR

Number of RSU Shares vesting under the 2022 Awards



Reduction in number of RSU Shares awarded to cover taxes and duties



Number of Ordinary Shares to be transferred to PDMR

Catherine Liebnitz

30,321

15,161

15,160

John Habgood

21,941

10,313

11,628

Stephen Nicol

71,125

35,563

35,562

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

CATHERINE LIEBNITZ

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

L E I

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

GB00B5N0P849

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Receipt, for nil consideration, of 15,160 Ordinary shares on the vesting of the 2022 Awards under the 2013 LTP, after deduction of sufficient RSU Shares to cover taxes

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

(RSU Award Shares received)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

15,160 shares

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

Aggregated volume

NOT APPLICABLE

Aggregated p r i c e

Aggregated total

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2025-11-24

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

JOHN HABGOOD

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or a uction monitor

a)

Na me

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

L E I

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

GB00B5N0P849

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Receipt, for nil consideration, of 11,628 Ordinary shares on the vesting of the 2022 Awards under the 2013 LTP, after deduction of sufficient RSU Shares to cover taxes

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

(RSU Award Shares received)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

11,628 shares

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

Aggregated volume

NOT APPLICABLE

Aggregated p r i c e

Aggregated total

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2025-11-24

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

L E I

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtype oftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

GB00B5N0P849

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Receipt, for nil consideration, of 35,562 Ordinary shares on the vesting of the 2022 Awards under the 2013 LTP, after deduction of sufficient RSU Shares to cover taxes

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

(RSU Award Shares received)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

35,562 shares

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

Aggregated volume

NOT APPLICABLE

Aggregated p r i c e

Aggregated total

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2025-11-24

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169

26 November 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.