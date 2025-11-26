Anzeige
Dow Jones News
26.11.2025 20:51 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PTA-PVR: BAWAG Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

DJ PTA-PVR: BAWAG Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

BAWAG Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Wien (pta000/26.11.2025/20:15 UTC+1) - Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung nach -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Beteiligungsmeldung

1. Emittent BAWAG Group AG, Wiedner Gürtel 11, 1100 Wien, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Los Angeles, CA, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre (sofern es sich nicht um die unter Punkt 3 genannte Person handelt) Capital Group Global Balanced Fund (Canada) Capital Group EUPAC Trust (US) Capital Group International Growth and Income Trust (US) Capital Group Global Allocation Fund (LUX) EUPAC Fund International Growth and Income Fund Capital Group Global Screened Allocation Fund (LUX) American Funds Insurance Series International Growth and Income Fund Capital Group EUPAC Common Trust (US)

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 24.11.2025

6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepflichtigen Person 

% der Stimmrechte, die  % der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/    Total von   Gesamtzahl der 
           zu Aktien gehören   sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren   beiden in %   Stimmrechte des 
              (7.A)            (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)        (7.A + 7.B)    Emittenten 
 Situation am Tag 
    der     4           0                     4        77.000.000 
Schwellenberührung 
 Situation in der n/a          n/a                    n/a 
vorherigen Meldung

7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle

7.A: Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören 

ISIN der   Absolut direkt (-- 130  Absolut indirekt (-- 133   Direkt in % (-- 130   Indirekt in % (-- 133 
  Aktien      BörseG 2018)        BörseG 2018)        BörseG 2018)       BörseG 2018) 
AT0000BAWAG2 0             3.081.211          0,00           4,00 
  Summe:                      3.081.211                         4

7.B.1: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % 
                        Summe:           0         0

7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 

Art des   Verfalldatum  Ausübungszeitraum /   Barausgleich oder physische   Stimmrechte  Stimmrechte in 
 Instruments             Laufzeit          Abwicklung        absolut      % 
                                    Summe:           0        0

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: 

Direkt    Direkt gehaltene  Direkt gehaltene Finanz- Total von 
  Ziffer          Name         kontrolliert   Stimmrechte in   /sonstige Instrumente  beiden 
                         durch Ziffer    Aktien (%)        (%)        (%) 
1       The Capital Group Companies, Inc.         n/a         n/a           n/a 
2       Capital Research and Management  1        n/a         n/a           n/a 
       Company 
3       Capital Group Global Balanced   2        0,14         n/a           0,14 
       Fund (Canada) 
4       EUPAC Fund            2        3,06         n/a           3,06 
5       Capital Group EUPAC Trust (US)  2        0,46         n/a           0,46 
6       Capital Group International    2        0,01         n/a           0,01 
       Growth and Income Trust (US) 
7       Capital Group Global Allocation  2        0,16         n/a           0,16 
       Fund (LUX) 
8       International Growth and Income  2        0,12         n/a           0,12 
       Fund 
9       Capital Group Global Screened   2        0,04         n/a           0,04 
       Allocation Fund (LUX) 
       American Funds Insurance Series 
10      International Growth and Income  2        0          n/a           0 
       Fund 
11      Capital Group EUPAC Common Trust 2        0,01         n/a           0,01 
       (US)

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechte nach der Hauptversammlung:

10. Sonstige Informationen

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above. As noted above, CGC is the parent company of CRMC and in turn, CRMC is the investment adviser to Capital Group Global Balanced Fund (Canada), Capital Group EUPAC Trust (US), Capital Group International Growth and Income Trust (US), Capital Group Global Allocation Fund (LUX), EUPAC Fund, International Growth and Income Fund, Capital Group Global Screened Allocation Fund (LUX), American Funds Insurance Series International Growth and Income Fund, and Capital Group EUPAC Common Trust (US), collectively "Funds and Accounts". These Funds and Accounts are the direct owner of the shares disclosed as of 24 November 2025. As investment adviser to these Funds and Accounts, shares managed by CRMC (and disclosed by CGC as the parent company of CRMC) as of 24 November 2025 were 3,081,211 shares (4,00%).

(Ende)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Aussender:      BAWAG Group AG 
           Wiedner Gürtel 11 
           1100 Wien 
           Österreich 
Ansprechpartner:   BAWAG Group Investor Relations 
Tel.:         +43 (0)59905-34444 
E-Mail:        investor.relations@bawaggroup.com 
Website:       www.bawaggroup.com 
ISIN(s):       AT0000BAWAG2 (Aktie) 
Börse(n):       Wiener Börse (Amtlicher Handel)

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/1764184500044 ]

(c) pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext. Archiv: https://www.pressetext.com/channel/Adhoc . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 14:15 ET (19:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
