Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0), is pleased to announce a binding Letter of Intent for the acquisition of the first two cardiology practices under the Company's clinic roll-up and commercialization strategy. The practices of Dr. Roberto Manuel Fernandez-de-Castro and Dr. Hector Rosario Figueroa, two of the Dominican Republic's most respected interventional cardiologists, will be acquired by Hemostemix for 2,000,000 shares each, subject to adjustment and TSXV approval.

This marks the first of many acquisitions, as Hemostemix's long-term strategy to acquire profitable, accretive medical practices within which is can add ACP-01 treatments. Capable of generating a sustainable, predictable commercial stream of patients for treatment with ACP-01, the Company's operations strategy will focus on patient treatment flow, while the Company's sales team focus on leveraging the practitioner to practitioner dialogue to increase the number of practitioners treating with ACP-01 (patient volumes).

Two cardiologists with more than 200 ACP-01 patient treatments

Combined, Dr. Fernandez-de-Castro and Dr. Rosario Figueroa have treated more than 200 patients with ACP-01, making them among the most experienced ACP-01 clinicians globally. Given their track record as pioneers in the safe treatment of end-stage no option CVD patients, Dr. Fernandez de Castro and Dr. Rosario Figueroa have the credibly to attest to the safety, feasibility, clinical relevancy and observed efficacy of ACP-01 to patients, referring physicians, hospital partners, and regulators.

Their experience spans multiple indications, including:

Angina

Ischemic and Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Congestive Heart Failure

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia

Vascular Dementia.

Their clinical expertise, long-standing patient bases, and reputations within the Dominican Republic's medical community position them as ideal anchor practices for Hemostemix's first international clinical and commercial footprint.

Under the terms of the LOI, Dr. Roberto Fernandez-de-Castro and Dr. Rosario Figueroa:

Will each contribute his medical expertise and experience in cardiovascular disease treatments of Angina, Ischemic and Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Congestive Heart Failure, Peripheral Arterial Disease, Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia, and Vascular Dementia.

Will actively participate in the clinical implementation of ACP-01 therapy within the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

Will facilitate the necessary regulatory approvals and interactions with Dominican Republic health authorities.

Will, each, sell his existing medical practice to HEM in exchange for the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares.

The integration of these practices will commence Hemostemix clinical infrastructure, accelerate ACP-01 commercialization, and provide the foundation for future clinical trial expansion. It provides a turnkey profit structure that enables hands-on care and follow-up with ACP-01 recipients, which is a significant contributor to improved health outcomes.

This model is designed to be replicated across additional markets-including Florida, Puerto Rico, and Canada under various pathways.

"This acquisition is a transformational milestone for Hemostemix," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO. Dr. Fernandez-de-Castro and Dr. Rosario Figueroa are world-class cardiologists who have successfully treated 200 ACP-01 patients. Their firsthand experience, results as published, and clinical conviction provide a powerful foundation for accelerating ACP-01 in North America. These acquisitions are the first of many, as they enable us to focus advertising and patients flow in a regulatory compliant manner that is financially rewarding," Smeenk said.

TSXV Financing Extension

The TSXV has approved an extension to December 1st of the terms of the non brokered private placement of Units at $0.11 as announced on October 8, 2025, and as updated November 4, 2025. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $461,230 through the issuance of 4,193,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit, to-date. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of two (2) years from the closing date of the Offering, subject to the accelerated expiry provision described as follows. If, on any 10 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed following the closing date, the closing sales price of the Common Shares (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is greater than a weighted average price of $0.185 per Common Share, the Company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the date that is 30 days following such press release.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to the Phase I clinical trial of ACP-01 as a treatment for Vascular Dementia, and the treatment of pain related to CLTI in Florida and other jurisdictions related to angina, peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, ischemic cardiomyopathy, non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and total body ischemia with Angiogenic Cell Precursors (ACP-01) in furtherance of sales of VesCell (ACP-01), and the commercialization of ACP-01 via the sale of compassionate treatments under Florida SB 1768. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Hemostemix's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Hemostemix and its Common Shares; the successful resolution of any litigation that Hemostemix is pursuing or defending (the "Litigation"); the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix's services and products; competition and Hemostemix's competitive advantages; and, Hemostemix obtaining satisfactory financing to fund Hemostemix's operations including any research, trials or studies, and any Litigation. Forward-looking information is Subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemix may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

