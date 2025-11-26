Lir Life Sciences Corp.: Lir Life Sciences Announces Engagement for IR Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Lir Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN: A41QA9) ("LIR" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (business address: Saarlandstraße 28 58511 Lüdenscheid, Germany, email: info@mcsmarket.de; telephone: +491772481220; and website: www.mcsmarket.de) ("MCS") for the provision of a range of online marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to run until May 17, 2026 or budget exhaustion. The Company has paid MCS CAD 750,000 as consideration for its services. No securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation for the Services. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

The Company notes that it had intended to expend a lesser amount on IR activities; however, based on its canvass of the market, it found that the cost of digital IR services has increased, owing to the continued increase in global demand for such services, as well as the continued general weakness of the Canadian dollar relative to the Euro and U.S. Dollar, the currencies in which such services are normally priced. Management views this IR expenditure as a strategic investment to strengthen brand visibility, attract new investors, reinforce market presence, and support the Company's broader growth objective. The Company is of the view that it is in compliance with CSE Policy 7.2 as the consideration to be paid for the IR services is not based on the Company's market performance, and is, in the Company's view, reasonable and proportional to its cash resources and level of operations based on the following: following payment of the consideration, the Company has sufficient cash on hand to accomplish all of the business objectives as disclosed under Use of Available Funds in the Listing Statement, which includes advancing its GLP-1 drug development program through key pre-clinical milestones over the next 12 months. These milestones include developing and validating bioanalytical methods for both the active pharmaceutical ingredient and its novel excipient (approximately 3-12 months), conducting multi-phase Mini Pig studies to assess bioavailability, safety, pharmacokinetics, and early toxicology (with the first study occurring over 3-9 months and the second over 9-12 months), progressing formulation development and stability testing (6-12 months), and procuring the active ingredients and excipients required to support these programs (6-12 months). The Company also intends to maintain and advance its intellectual property position through ongoing licensing activities. Together, these initiatives form the foundation of the Company's near-term development plan as it advances its therapeutic candidate toward later-stage pre-clinical and future regulatory phases.

About Lir Life Sciences Corp.

Lir Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. Lir Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

