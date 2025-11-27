Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - NAUGHTY VENTURES CORP. (CSE: BAD) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) ("Naughty Ventures") announces that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 26, 2025 with Rev Exploration Corp. (TSXV: REVX) ("Rev Exploration"), pursuant to which Naughty Ventures has agreed to sell its portfolio of natural hydrogen exploration assets (the "Property") to Rev Exploration (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition aligns with Naughty Ventures' strategy of working with strong operators to unlock value while maintaining exposure to potentially high-growth energy opportunities.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Rev Exploration will acquire Naughty Ventures' full portfolio of hydrogen assets located in Ontario and Quebec, including the underlying 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Property. As consideration, Rev Exploration will issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of Rev Exploration (the "Shares") to Naughty Ventures. The Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

Blair Naughty, CEO of Naughty Ventures, commented:

"REV Exploration holds a diverse portfolio of assets that provides Naughty Ventures shareholders with exposure to the highly prospective Chibougamau Gold Belt in Quebec, where the company controls a significant package of properties, as well as to its natural hydrogen assets currently within the portfolio. We are very pleased to be shareholders of REV Exploration and look forward to supporting and witnessing the company's continued growth."

Closing of the Acquisition remains subject to all necessary consents and approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Naughty Ventures expects to complete the Acquisition in the coming weeks.

About Naughty Ventures Corp.

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential, as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management, and high-growth potential. The company maintains interests in multiple exploration projects and strategic equity positions across Canada.

