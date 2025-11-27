Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Micky Arison
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
On November 25, 2025, Nickel 2025-05 Trust No. 2, a trust for the benefit of Micky Arison and his family, received 8,472,297 shares of Carnival Corporation common stock in a distribution from Artsfare 2023-05 Trust No. 2 in connection with the passing of Marilyn B. Arison.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
N/A
Volume(s)
8,472,297
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
8,472,297
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-11-25
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market
Doreen S. Furnari, Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87 th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600