WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
26.11.25 | 17:35
20,540 Euro
-0,24 % -0,050
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,52020,56009:13
0,0000,00009:13
PR Newswire
27.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Micky Arison

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

On November 25, 2025, Nickel 2025-05 Trust No. 2, a trust for the benefit of Micky Arison and his family, received 8,472,297 shares of Carnival Corporation common stock in a distribution from Artsfare 2023-05 Trust No. 2 in connection with the passing of Marilyn B. Arison.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

N/A

Volume(s)

8,472,297

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

8,472,297

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-11-25

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market

Doreen S. Furnari, Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87 th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.