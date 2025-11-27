Hytera, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, has officially launched its latest smart Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radios the P50E and the P60 at PMRExpo 2025. This launch marks a significant expansion of Hytera's PoC portfolio, delivering the company's most robust and comprehensive range of devices to date, offering a wide spectrum of options to meet the growing demand for PoC solutions across all sectors throughout Europe.

Stay Smart and Safe with the P50E

Featuring a compact 0.96-inch screen and a keyboard-free design, the P50E embodies the design philosophy of the P5 Series Where Reliability Meets Simplicity. With the addition of the P50E, the P5 Series which also includes the P50 and the P50 Pro now provides users greater flexibility to align their product selection with specific application scenarios, customized solutions, and procurement budgets.

The P50E simplifies patrol operations with built-in NFC, allowing fast and accurate check-ins. Integrated with the Hytera HyTalk platform, the P50E enables teams to log routes, verify checkpoints, and receive real-time task updates making it an ideal solution for Private Security and Property Management sectors.

Safety is central to the P50E. Equipped with lone worker and man down functions, the P50E provides automated monitoring for personnel working alone or in high-risk environments, triggering immediate alerts during emergencies or periods of inactivity.

Stay Intelligent and Reliable with the P60

Combining intelligence, dependability, and a rugged build, the P60 delivers smarter and more resilient connectivity for professionals in public safety, security, utilities, and transportation.

Built to Mission Critical Services (MCX) standards, the P60 ensures prioritized voice, video, and data transmission with ultra-low latency. It supports dual nano-SIM, eSIM, and WLAN connectivity to maintain call continuity, while intelligent network switching automatically selects the strongest available signal for uninterrupted communication.

In case of any emergency, the P60 also functions as a professional recording tool for on-site documentation. A simple slide across its 3.5-inch high-brightness touchscreen activates the 50MP rear camera, while simultaneously triggering 120-second pre-recording, ensuring no critical moment is missed. All captured photos and videos can be fully uploaded to the Hytera Digital Evidence Management (DEM) platform for centralized review and secure archiving.

"With the rapid development and large-scale adoption of broadband networks, Europe's PoC market is experiencing robust growth. We are seeing increasing demand for PoC products and solutions from frontline markets," said Sophia Yin, General Manager of Hytera Europe. "At this year's PMRExpo, we showcased our most complete PoC portfolio to date, ranging from PoC to MCX product lines. This demonstrates Hytera's significant investments and achievements in the field of broadband products."

HALO PTX, a fully managed Push-to-Talk communications service with real-time data and video management, was highlighted with an outstanding design at the main corner of the booth drawing much attention during the exhibition. Requiring minimal upfront capital investment, HALO PTX enables partners to serve customers quickly and easily-without the need for servers, hosting, or data SIMs. It offers a predictable, ongoing revenue model, making it an attractive solution for partners seeking simplicity and scalability.

Hytera also showcased its recently released MCX device PNC660 450MHz, along with Fast Deployment solutions, BodyCam solutions, Retail solutions, HySEIS solutions, Airport solutions, and Energy solutions.

"We've never presented such a diverse range of exhibits at PMRExpo before. This is our direct response to the growing demands from customers across Emergency Response, Utilities, Oil Gas, Retail, Hospitality, Private Security, and more," added Sophia Yin. "I look forward to meeting our partners and customers at the booth to explore how we can further support their business growth."

Visit Hytera at PMRExpo 2025

Hytera is exhibiting these products and solutions at PMRExpo 2025, Booth C36-D39, Hall 7, from November 25th to 27th

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR<E convergent communications, fast-deploy communications, body-worn camera, control room, etc. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/

