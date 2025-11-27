Yesterday, November 26, 2025, Aneo Holding AS, through the company Aneo BidCo 1 AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Arise AB.

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Arise AB (ARISE, ISIN code SE0002095604, order book ID 74570) shall be given observation status.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB