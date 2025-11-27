Petra Diamonds Limited - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

27 November 2025 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

( Petraor the Company)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that, at its Annual General Meeting ( AGM) held earlier today, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM put to the AGM were passed by the requisite majority. Resolution 6 was withdrawn following Mr Pryor's recent decision to resign to focus time on his executive roles.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholders/meetings/ .

Each of the resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting was voted on by way of a poll and the results are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for (incl discretionary) % of Votes cast Votes against % of Votes Cast Total Votes Withheld ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To receive the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2025, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors (the Annual Report). 138,567,355 99.99 2,036 0.01 - To approve the Directors' Annual Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2025, as contained in the Annual Report. 138,567,055 99.99 2,336 0.01 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company. 109,444,050 78.98 29,125,341 21.02 - To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors. 138,567,355 99.99 2,036 0.01 - To re-elect Mr José Manuel Vargas, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 136,310,159 98.37 2,259,232 1.63 - To re-elect Mr Bernard Robert Pryor, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. Resolution withdrawn To re-elect Ms Deborah Gudgeon, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 136,310,159 98.37 2,259,232 1.63 - To re-elect Ms Lerato Molebatsi, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 138,567,048 99.99 2,343 0.01 - To elect Mr Kushal Kumar as a Director of the Company. 138,567,055 99.99 2,336 0.01 - On an advisory basis, to support the continuation of the appointment of Mr Amre Youness as a Board Observer from 1 May 2024, entitling him to attend but not vote at Board meetings. 137,363,298 99.13 1,206,093 0.87 -

1. The Board notes that although resolution 3 passed, it had a significant number of votes cast against. The Board will continue its ongoing dialogue with Shareholders and consult as appropriate to fully understand any concerns in relation to this resolution. In accordance with Section 1, Provision 4 of the 2024 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board shall provide an update on these engagements within six months of the AGM.

