Refined Energy Corp. and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. Increase Dufferin Project Size in the Athabasca Basin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU; OTC: RFMCF; FRA: CWA0) ("Refined" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a further 529 hectares for the Dufferin West property and a further 1,470 hectares for the Dufferin North property in the Dufferin Project ("Dufferin Project"), a prospective uranium property located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The Dufferin Project now comprises a total of 14,800 hectares. Refined has the right, at its option, to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Dufferin Project (see Refined's news release of February 27, 2024 and August 6, 2025) from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains") through a series of cash payments, share issuances and funding exploration expenditures on the Dufferin Project.

The Dufferin Project consists of two properties, Dufferin North and Dufferin West, both of which are located approximately 18km from Cameco's Centennial Deposit (historic drill hole VR-031W3 intersected 8.78% U308 over 33.9m).1 As a result of continued data review, further confirming the prospectivity of the area, Refined and Eagle Plains have expanded the Dufferin Project. The properties are prospective for unconformity- and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in proximity to NE-SW trending faults. Faulted basement contacts and brittlely reactivated structures are the primary locations for mineralization in the area covered by the Dufferin Project.

Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "We are excited to further increase the size of the Dufferin Project. It speaks to our belief that, having established a position in the Athabasca Basin region, which is renowned for its history of exploration, discovery, and development of high value uranium mines, that we intend to advance our interest there and embark upon exploration programs to test for high grade deposits that characterize the Athabasca Basin. A drill program is currently being planned for Q1 2026. We expect details to be announced shortly."

Qualified Persons

C. C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of Eagle Plains, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.



1 This result was taken from Saskatchewan Industry and Resources Assessment Work File: 74G12-0061, Cameco Corp., 2009, DDH VR-031W3. The Company has not had a qualified person verify this information, and this information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization (if any) present at the Dufferin Project.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of uranium and critical energy metal projects within tier-one jurisdictions. With its Dufferin, Milner, and Basin projects located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region, the Company is advancing a diversified pipeline of assets supporting the clean energy transition.

