Refined Energy Corp.: Dufferin West Drilling Commences Maiden Drill Program at High-Priority Dufferin West Uranium Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU; OTC: RRUUF; FRA: CWA0) ("Refined" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on the first hole of its maiden drill program at the Dufferin West property, located in Saskatchewan's world-renowned Athabasca Basin uranium district.

Refined holds the exclusive option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the 10,140ha Dufferin Project, (see Refined's news release of February 27, 2024 and August 6, 2025) from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains") through a combination of cash payments, share issuances and exploration expenditures. The Dufferin Project, which is made up of the North and West Dufferin properties, is located adjacent to NexGen Energy's SW3 Property and approximately 18km from Cameco's Centennial Deposit where historic drill hole VR-031W3 intersected 8.78% U308 over 33.9m (SMAF 74G12-0061)1-

The drill program is targeting a promising electromagnetic ("EM") conductor defined by previous airborne VTEM data and refined by a recently completed time-domain moving loop EM (TEM) ground geophysical program. The initial program will consist of a minimum of 3 drill holes totalling approximately 1200 metres, with oriented core collection to provide critical geological and structural information. The initial budget is approximately $1.7 million. In parallel, Refined will conduct a ground gravity survey to further refine and prioritize additional drill targets.

Dufferin West represents a technically promising exploration opportunity, driven by integrated geophysical, geological and structural interpretations. Work to date has confirmed key NE-SW trending structural corridors consistent with known uranium mineralization systems across the Athabasca Basin. The Dufferin Project is considered prospective for both unconformity- and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in proximity to NE-SW trending faults. Faulted basement contacts with ductile/brittle deformation near the unconformity contact are the primary locations for high-grade Athabasca uranium deposits.

Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Commencing drilling at Dufferin West marks a major milestone for Refined Energy. This program is the culmination of extensive geophysical and technical work that has identified prospective targets in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts. With uranium prices strengthening and global demand for nuclear power accelerating, we believe Refined is well positioned to participate in the next cycle of uranium exploration and discovery in the Athabasca Basin."

Qualified Persons

C. C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of Eagle Plains, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of uranium and critical energy metal projects within tier-one jurisdictions. With its Dufferin Project located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region, the Company is advancing assets supporting the clean energy transition.

For further information, please contact:

Eli Dusenbury

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 398-3378

info@refinedenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular this press release contains statements including the planned Q1 2026 drill program, the engagement of consultants, exploration objectives, technical interpretations, and the potential of the Dufferin Project. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration, financing, commodity prices, regulatory approvals, and operational factors.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals; risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions; access and supply risks; risks associated with the Company's reliance on key personnel; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks; title and environmental risks; and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.