Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Andrew Neale, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has contracted APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB to begin work to integrate the results of approximately 20,000 meters of reverse circulation and diamond core drilling completed in 2020 and 2023 into the existing Kinsley Mountain geology and mineralization model. Kinsley hosts current mineral resources of 418,000 indicated ounces at 2.63 g/t gold and 117,000 inferred ounces at 1.51 g/t gold, (a total of 535,000 ounces Indicated & Inferred) which include 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold within the high-grade Western Flank Zone1.

"These drill programs were primarily an expansive exploration and near resource focused effort that looked to equally make (i) new discoveries and (ii) target near resource expansion around the Main Pit. This modeling effort will further delineate near surface oxide exploration targets that could be considered for potential heap leach recovery in the future and provide the Company with further direction for continued oxide resource expansion exploration efforts," commented Andrew Neale.

Near surface oxide intercepts from the 2020/23 drill programs, as previously reported, include2:

9.83 g/t gold over 7.6 metres within a broader zone grading 2.88 g/t Au over 36.6 metres in KMR20-030 at Mine Pit North located 75 metres north of the existing resource pit shell.

2.22 g/t Au over 25.9 metres; including 4.2 g/t Au over 10.7 metres in KMR23-03 at Main Pit North outside the resource pit shell.

1.77 g/t gold over 25.3 metres in KMD20-07B, a new surface oxide discovery at Secret Spot.

Kinsley was last in production in 1998, when gold prices averaged around US$360 per ounce. Alta Gold suspended operations to pursue another project and later entered bankruptcy, leaving Kinsley idle despite its strong exploration and development potential.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About CopAur

CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich gold mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located in the Kinsley Mountains in Eastern Nevada, approximately 80 km SSW of West Wendover.

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

2 True widths if the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths. See news releases dated April 29, 2021, and October 4, 2023.

