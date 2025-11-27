Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap Resources") announces that, further to its news release of November 20, 2025, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and issued 1,403,508 flow through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.285 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $399,999.78. The Company paid commission of $24,000 and issued 84,210 finder warrants at a price of $0.285 per share for a period of two years expiring November 27, 2027. All securities issued are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring March 28, 2026. The Company has received an additional subscription for $285,000 and expects to close the final tranche on or about December 1, 2025.

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on the Company's properties in Quebec that qualify as "critical flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in the Taxation Act (Quebec). The Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures so incurred to the purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

