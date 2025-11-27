Highlights:

Kintavar will change its name to Auriginal Mining Corp. effective December 3, 2025

Auriginal Mining Corp's symbol on the Toronto Venture Exchange will be AUME

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KTR) (FSE: 58V) ("Kintavar" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will change its name to "Auriginal Mining Corp." and will continue from the Province of Quebec to the Province of British Columbia on December 3, 2025.

These items were approved pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held October 28, 2025. A copy of the new Articles of the Company will be available on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A new CUSIP number of 05157N109 (ISIN: CA05157N1096), replaces the old CUSIP number.

Commencing at the opening of trading on December 3, 2025, the common shares of the Company are expected to trade under the symbol "AUME".

For further information, please contact:

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Auriginal is available on the company website at www.auriginal.ca.

Cautionary Statement

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements)", including details about the business of Auriginal Metals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Auriginal Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Auriginal Metal's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Auriginal Metal's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Auriginal Metals does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276180

SOURCE: Kintavar Exploration Inc.